CHAPMANVILLE — Over the years the Wayne Pioneers have owned the Chapmanville Tigers.
Untill last year.
That’s when Chapmanville broke a 15-game losing skid to Wayne and beat the Pioneers in a 7-6 nail-biter.
The teams have played each other every year since 2004.
The last Chapmanville win over Wayne was way back in 1991. The two teams did not play each each other from 1992-2003.
Chapmanville hope to make it two in a row over Wayne on Friday night as the Tigers take on the Pioneers at Wayne’s Pioneer Field.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.
Chapmanville comes into the game with a 1-1 mark having lost 43-0 at home to North Marion on Saturday. Wayne played just on Monday, falling 34-14 at home to Lincoln County.
The Pioneers opened the season with a 12-6 win at home over Scott on Sept. 4. Wayne was then whipped by county rival Tolsia, 59-6, on Sept. 18 in a replacement. Then after two open weeks the Pioneers lost 31-20 at home to Midland Trail last Friday night.
Chapmanville, Wayne, Poca and Sissonville all sit atop the Cardinal Conference standings with identical 1-0 league marks.
Wayne struggled through a 1-9 season last year and are not the powerhouse Pioneers of yesteryear but CRHS coach James Barker said his Tigers will still be up for a challenge. County last Friday’s game, Monday’s game and this coming Friday’s game Wayne will have played three games in seven days.
“That will be tough on them,” Barker said. “But that’s the world of COVID football right now. It’s crazy. We’ve been in talks with Lincoln County, and not sure that it’s going to happen, but we might be playing them next Tuesday. We would play Wayne this Friday and Lincoln County next Tuesday and then we would be looking for a replacement game with Logan for the following Friday on October 23. We think we have somebody lined up but we will have to wait to see when the color map comes out.”
Chapmanville played Logan earlier in the season at home and beat the Wildcats 20-6 in a replacement game. The two teams were slated to meet again in a rematch on Oct. 23 at Logan but that game has been called off due to the LHS team being in quarantine for two weeks following a positive COVID-19 test of a player.
“The game with Logan is off. We received the official word yesterday that that game is out,” Barker said.
Wayne trailed Midland Trail 21-6 last week in the early moments of the second quarter but answered when Hayden Owens reached just across the goal line on a fourth and goal QB sneak to make it 21-14 with 4:07 remaining in the half.
The Pioneers trailed 31-14 at the half after a Midland Trail field goal and a touchdown which was set up after a Pioneers’ turnover. Bowens added a 4-yard TD run in the third but Wayne could get no closer.
Bowens had 106 yards on 18 carries with two scores to lead Wayne. Owens had five rushes for 61 yards.
Wayne only attempted one pass in the game.
Isaiah Smith rolled up 159 yards on 28 carries and scored two touchdowns for the Panthers in Monday’s win over Wayne. It was the second game in three days for Wayne. By the time of Friday, the Pioneers will have played three games in seven days.
“They had a back that we couldn’t tackle if he was in a phone booth and that made things difficult,” Wayne coach Tom Harmon told the Wayne County News after the game. “We’re a work in progress still and good players will make you look bad if they get the chance.”
Wayne’s two scores came on an 83-yard kick return for touchdown by Bowens with less than a minute left in the third quarter and a TD run by Jaxson Damron late in the fourth quarter.
Bowens had 13 rushes for 54 yards on the night. Owens was 2 of 9 passing for 31 yards.
“He’s a really good back,” Barker said of Bowens. “They are still well coached. That’s the thing about Wayne. Tommy Harmon is always going to have his team well coached. We have to come out and execute. I think that our kids are excited to get another chance to play. We knew that Saturday was a little bit of a fluke. We felt like we played well early and just had some mistakes that were my fault there in the second quarter. We will correct that and hopefully we will be ready to go.”
Chapmanville QB Brody Dalton was 10 of 28 passing for 127 yards with one TD and two interceptions.
Jaxson Turner has 30 rushes for 110 yards and a TD. He did not suit up last week. Caleb Whitt has 19 carries for 79 yards. Whitt also has three catches for 50 yards. Caleb Farley has reeled in four passes for 31 yards. Elijah Stollings has two grabs for 43 yards.
Josh Atwood has 15 total tackles and a sack on the season. Colby Collins has 13 tackles and two fumble recoveries. Hunter Lambert has 10 total stops.
Football Friday Night
What: Chapmanville (1-1, 1-0) at Wayne (1-3, 1-1)
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: Pioneer Field, Wayne, W.Va.
Surface: Natural grass
Last week: Chapmanville lost 43-0 to North Marion, Wayne lost 34-14 at Lincoln County on Monday night
Last year’s meeting: Chapmanville won 7-6 at home
First meeting: 1966 (Wayne won 20-6)
All-time series: Wayne leads 21-3
Chapmanville vs. Wayne Football Series
(Wayne leads 21-3):
2019: Chapmanville 7, Wayne 6
2018: Wayne 20, Chapmanville 14
2017: Wayne 14, Chapmanville 12
2016: Wayne 29, Chapmanville 27
2015: Wayne 54, Chapmanville 35
2014: Wayne 44, Chapmanville 8
2013: Wayne 64, Chapmanville 36
2012: Wayne 55, Chapmanville 7
2011: Wayne 52, Chapmanville 26
2010: Wayne 16, Chapmanville 14
2009: Wayne 42, Chapmanville 17
2008: Wayne 25, Chapmanville 13
2007: Wayne 41, Chapmanville 17
2006: Wayne 26, Chapmanville 0
2005: Wayne 55, Chapmanville 22
2004: Wayne 44, Chapmanville 20
1991: Chapmanville 19, Wayne 18
1990: Chapmanville 22, Wayne 6
1974: Wayne 46, Chapmanville 19
1973: Wayne 20, Chapmanville 6
1969: Wayne 44, Chapmanville 12
1968: Wayne 48, Chapmanville 0
1967: Wayne 37, Chapmanville 0
1966: Wayne 20, Chapmanville 6