CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School volleyball team broke a recent seven-game skid with a win on Saturday in a home tri-match.
Chapmanville beat Van 25-14, 25-19 but then lost to county rival Man 25-22-25, 28-26.
The Lady Tigers (11-13) were scheduled to travel to Van on Monday.
Last Thursday, Oct. 15, Chapmanville dropped matches to Point Pleasant (2-0) and Scott (2-1) at home.
Back on Tuesday, Oct. 13, the Lady Tigers lost in a tri-match at Wayne, falling to host Wayne (2-1) and Point Pleasant (2-0).
On Oct. 12, CRHS lost to Scott (2-0) and Wayne (2-1).
Chapmanville was also stated to host Tug Valley on Tuesday night. CRHS plays at Tug Valley on Oct. 27 and hosts Poca on Oct. 29 in the regular season finale.
The Man volleyball team stands at 4-14 on the season.
The Lady Billies had previously fallen 2-0 to Westside and beat host Scott 2-0 on Oct. 14. Then on Oct. 15, Man lost 3-1 at home to Sherman.
Back on Oct. 13, Man lost 3-0 at home to Tolsia.
No results from the Logan High School volleyball team were reported to the Logan Banner.
The Lady Cats are slated to play at Mingo Central on Oct. 22 and then play at Sherman on Oct. 27.