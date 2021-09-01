C'ville netters top Logan in home tri-match By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Sep 1, 2021 Sep 1, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School volleyball opened up the season with a 1-2 showing last Thursday, Aug. 26 in a home tri-match.Chapmanville lost 2-0 to Winfield and 2-0 to Scott, then defeated Logan 2-0.Logan (0-3) also lost 2-0 to Winfield and 2-0 to Scott in the tri-match.The Lady Tigers were scheduled to host an all-Cardinal Conference quad match on Tuesday against Logan, Herbert Hoover and Scott.CRHS then plays a county tri-match on Sept. 2 at Logan against the host Lady Cats and Man Lady Billies.Logan was slated to play at Tug Valley on Monday.The Man volleyball team, coached by newly named Man High School Athletics Director Orlando Washington, is scheduled to open the season with the Sept. 2 county tri-match.The Lady Billies play in the Buffalo tournament on Sept. 4 and host Tolsia on Sept. 7 in the home opener.SOCCERThe Logan High School boys’ soccer team is off to an 0-2 start to the season after falling 8 to nil at Scott on Aug. 26, then losing 7-2 at Huntington St. Joe on Aug. 28.Logan is slated to play at Sissonville on Sept. 2, host Winfield on Sept. 4 and then play at Pikeview on Sept. 7.The Logan girls’ soccer team won 2 to nil at Scott in its season opener on Aug. 26. The Lady Cats were scheduled to host Sherman on Aug. 31. LHS then plays at Ravenswood on Sept. 2 and at Pikeview on Sept. 7. Logan hosts Mingo Central on Sept. 8.The Chapmanville soccer team (0-0) opens the season on Sept. 7 at home against Mingo Central. The Tigers then play at Riverside on Sept. 11.GOLFThe Logan High School golf team finished second in a quad meet last Thursday at a rainy Little Creek Country Club last Thursday.Nitro won with a 145 with Logan four strokes behind with a 149. Charleston Catholic was third with a 152 and South Charleston last with a 169.Jared Burnette led Logan as he shot a 45. His brother Chad Burnette and Jameson Harmon both fired a 52. Rosey Gillette had a 54.Last Tuesday, Logan competed in the Cardinal Conference meet at Big Bend in 98-degree heat.Harmon shot a 98 in the 18-hole event. Jared Burnette had a 101, Gillette a 104 and Chad Burnette a 111.Hayden Farley and Dylan Vance led Chapmanville as each fired a 93. Seth Miller and Andi Bledsoe each had a 94 and Braylon Moore a 95.Logan is coached by Elizabeth Gillette. CRHS is coached by Eric Burnette.Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView