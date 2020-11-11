The Chapmanville Regional High School volleyball team secured the sectional championship last week with a 3-0 win over Logan in the finals at Chapmanville.
Chapmanville prevailed 25-21, 25-16, 25-13 to advance to the regional tournament.
The Lady Tigers closed out the season at 17-19 after falling to Winfield, 3-0, in the regional tournament. The Generals prevailed 25-10, 25-12, 25-15.
Chapmanville had beaten Logan 3-0 earlier in the sectional tourney on Nov. 2 by a 25-5, 25-22, 25-18 score.
“I’m proud of how our team has come together,” Chapmanville coach Paula Thomas said. “We were hampered somewhat early in the season due to our county being red on the color map. The girls took it in stride and were determined to make the most of the 2020 season.”
Neither Mingo Central or Wayne competed in the sectional tourney due the color-coded map restrictions. Logan, suffering through another rough volleyball season, closed out at 2-24. The Lady Cats’ only two wins this season came over Man.