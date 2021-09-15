CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Tigers came close last week.
They hope to get over the top this week.
Chapmanville, 0-3 overall and 0-3 in the Cardinal Conference, travels to Nitro (0-3, 0-2) on Friday night in a battle of winless teams.
Kickoff is set for 7 pm at Nitro High School’s Underwood Field.
Chapmanville fell in a 28-24 nail-biter last week at home to Winfield in its home opener. Nitro was routed 48-0 at Sissonville.
The Tigers, coached by second-year mentor James Barker, have dominated the brief series with the Wildcats and lead 5-0 in the all-time series since 2016. Chapmanville beat Nitro 38-28 last season at home.
Nitro is led by senior quarterback/linebacker Trevor Lowe. He missed last week’s game, however, due to a shoulder injury suffered the week before in the loss Class AAA rival St. Albans in the “Battle for the Bridge.”
Last season, Lowe (6-foot-3, 225 pounds), a four-year starter, threw for 807 yards and four touchdowns in six games and ran for 526 yards and six scores.
Devin Hatfield, Dane Hatfield and Hoover had its way against Nitro last week, rolling up 401 yards of total offense in the first half alone.
Braxton Smith led Nitro with 32 yards on 12 carries. Backup QB Hill finished 6 of 11 passing for 56 yards for the Wildcats.
Nitro is under the leadership of first-year head coach James “Boom” McKinney, a nine-year Nitro assistant coach.
The Wildcats suffered through a winless 0-7 season last year and are on a 10-game losing skid.
Nitro’s last win was a 41-27 victory over Scott in the 2019 season finale.
Other top Nitro skilled position players include: senior running back Ethan Lacy (6-1, 190)’ seniors wide receivers Braxton Smith Bryce Myers and Kolton Painter;
Nitro’s offensive line lost only one player from last year, though senior Caleb Allawat (6-2, 265), moves from right tackle to left tackle. Junior Jacob Sigman (5-11, 230) returns at center and junior Scott Worstell (5-9, 220) is back at left guard. At right guard is junior Nick Atkins (5-10, 210) and right tackle will be junior Ike Elkins (6-1, 210).
Chapmanville is led by QB Brody Dalton. He’s 27 of 58 passing for 233 yards and two touchdowns on the season. Dalton is also the Tigers’ leading rusher with 40 carries for 281 yards and four scores.
Caleb Whitt is Chapmanville’s leading rusher with 30 carries for 110 yards.
Kohl Farmer, another running back, missed last week’s game due to COVID protocol. He has caught 12 passes for 80 yards.
Whitt is the Tigers’ leading tackler with 17 total stops and an interception. RJ Jones has 14 total tackles. Charles Stallard has 12 tackles and a pick. Evan Plumley has 13 tackles.
Eli Pridemore has 15 tackles and had a pick-six last week vs. Winfield.
James Stevens has 14 tackles and Adam Mullins and Keith Kennedy each have 12 total stops.