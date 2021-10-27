CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School football team hopes to finish strong this season with a pair of wins.
The Tigers (2-6) are scheduled to host Mingo Central (3-5) on Friday night.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Chapmanville’s Tiger Stadium.
It will be the first of two non-conference home games to close out the season. Next week, the Tigers play host to county rival Man.
Chapmanville, coming off last week’s 24-14 defeat at Logan, have lost four games this season by a total of just 21 points.
Other close losses this season were to Sissonville (24-20), Winfield (28-24) and Scott (26-23).
Mingo Central, a former Cardinal school, was blanked last week at home by No. 2-ranked Herbert Hoover, 57-0. The Huskies are coached by former MCHS coach Joey Fields, who led the Miners to a 12-1 record in 2017.
The Huskies (8-0) forced Mingo Central freshman quarterback Caden Porter to throw four interceptions.
Senior running back Norman Kennedy was the lone bright spot for coach Chase Moore’s team as he ran for 117 yards on 21 carries in the losing effort.
Four of Mingo’s losses have came to ranked teams as they suffered defeats to Class AA No. 1 Poca (22-13) and No. 3 Point Pleasant (66-28), Class AAA No. 10 Greenbrier East (55-12) and also ranked and unbeaten Hoover. The Miners also lost this season at Man in a 7-6 nail-biter.
Mingo Central has beaten Wyoming East (43-12), Tolsia (65-0) and Shady Spring (45-12) this season.
Kennedy had a big game in the win over Shady as he rolled up 288 yards of total offense and scored four touchdowns, including a 56-yard strike from Porter. He ran with the ball 20 times for 194 yards and snared three passes for 94 yards. Porter was 12 of 20 passing for 204 yards and three touchdowns.
Preston Smith, a former Chapmanville Tiger, is one of the top receivers for the Miners, alongside JR Perry. Smith had five catches for 83 yards in the Shady game.
Chapmanville is led by junior quarterback Brody Dalton. After missing two games due to a hand injury, Dalton has returned and has made a difference.
For the season, Dalton is 49 of 90 (54.4 percent) passing for 588 yards with 10 touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s also the Tigers’ leading ground gainer with 91 rushes for 647 yards and nine scores.
Kohl Farmer has 125 rushes for 600 yards and five touchdowns. Caleb Whitt has another 173 yards and three scores on the season.
Will Kirkendall has 14 catches for 183 yards and three touchdowns. Adam Mullins has 16 grabs for 180 yards. Jacob Topping has snared 14 passes for 135 yards.
Eli Pridemore leads the CRHS defense with 51 total tackles and two interceptions.
Charles Stallard and Whitt each have 38 tackles. Whitt has two picks and Whitt one.
Defensive tackle RJ Jones has 34 stops and Evan Plumley 33.
Keith Kennedy has 34 tackles and a pair of fumble recoveries. Mullins has 30 tackles and a pick. Sam Leslie checks in with 33 tackles. Ryan Chapman has 30 tackles and a blocked kick.
The Miners have won all seven meetings vs. Chapmanville in the brief all-time series.
The Mingo Central football family has been in mourning after the loss of its longtime equipment manager Rick Jackson, who passed away recently at his home.
Chapmanville vs. Mingo Central Football Series
(Mingo Central leads 7-0):
2019: Mingo Central 49, Chapmanville 14
2018: Mingo Central 44, Chapmanville 7
2017: Mingo Central 60, Chapmanville 22
2016: Mingo Central 47, Chapmanville 8
2015: Mingo Central 69, Chapmanville 21
2014: Mingo Central 53, Chapmanville 6
2013: Mingo Central 20, Chapmanville 14