CHAPMANVILLE — The last two years Chapmanville Regional High School had both boys and girls soccer teams after starting out as a co-ed team under former coach Greg Dillon.
But this year, Chapmanville heads back to a single co-ed squad under CRHS girls’ coach Valerie Thompson.
The Chapmanville boys struggled last season. The Tigers were small in numbers and finished 2-15, falling to Scott (15-0) in the sectional tourney.
Thompson’s CRHS girls fared better, going 8-13 and eventually dropping a 7-1 decision to Lincoln County in the sectionals.
Thompson said she hopes this year’s team contraction will pay off. The season is abbreviated and delayed because of COVID-19 concerns. Chapmanville’s first scheduled match was September 17 at Winfield but that game is unlikely given Logan County’s continued orange status in the COVID-19 map.
“The CRHS soccer team will be coed this fall and play as a boys team,” Thompson said. “We have a young team and no seniors this year.”
Returning juniors Nate Prichard and Morgan Evans will be team captains this season. The Tigers also have Angel Conley, Bryanna Marcum, Nathaniel Blankenship and Kylee Toler returning.
A whole crop of incoming freshman dot Chapmanville’s young team roster, including Tanner Clay, Jacob Williamson, Donna Rakes, Damon Moore, Alexus Vance and Jackson Kirk.
“We have several talented freshman joining the team that have played soccer for years,” Coach Thompson said.
Bryson Adkins and Jesse Justice, two players who can play anywhere, will be joining the squad as well.
“We also have several kids who are new to the sport joining us including Julie Campbell, Keith Campbell, Rylee Prichard, and Shyanne Hanks,” Thompson said.
Thompson said the soccer team has been practicing hard.
“The team has been working hard and everybody is out there having fun and getting along well,” she said. “It’s nice to see them motivating and helping the new players, good team chemistry is important. We are going to work hard and try to play as many games as we can in the time frame we have. We have lost seven games already due to our late start but we will make the best of the season. The kids getting to play, work hard, have fun and make memories is what’s most important. They have all done really good following the new rules we have for COVID-19 precautions. Hopefully as soon as we get our 14 practices in we will be able to begin competitions.”
2020 Chapmanville Regional High School
Soccer Schedule:
Sept. 17: at Winfield, 6 p.m.
Sept. 19: at Capital, 1 p.m.
Sept. 22: at Sissonville, 6 p.m.
Sept. 26: Riverside, 11 a.m.
Sept. 28: Independence, 6 p.m.
Oct. 3: Lincoln County, 9 a.m.
Oct. 6: Man, 6 p.m.
Oct. 7: at Logan, 6 p.m.
Oct. 8: Tug Valley, 6 p.m.
Oct. 10: at Herbert Hoover, 1 p.m.
Oct. 12: at Independence, 6 p.m.