The Chapmanville Regional High School soccer team advanced in the Class AA/A sectional tournament Monday with a forfeit win.
Chapmanville was scheduled to play Tug Valley on Monday but TVHS was not allowed to play due to Mingo County being orange on the state-wide color-coded COVID-19 map.
CRHS will take on the Scott Skyhawks on Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Scott High School in Madison in the sectionals. Scott was a 17-0 winner over Man on Monday in sectional play.
Chapmanville, coached by Valerie Thompson, is 3-1-2 on the season.
LOGAN 3, MAN 0: The Logan High School boys’ soccer team blanked Man 3 to nil back on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
Logan, coached by Labern Jenkins, is 3-2 on the season.
* The Logan girls’ soccer team is scheduled to played at Poca on Wednesday night in sectional play.
The Lady Cats, coached by Jack Stewart, have a 3-2 record.