School ended early for everyone this year with the COVID-19 crisis.
The Chapmanville Regional High School soccer team honored its senior players and are giving them an unofficial sendoff.
The Chapmanville boys’ team had a lone senior on its team in Xavier Trump, who also was a kicker on the CRHS football squad.
Trump achieved many honors during his career at CRHS.
During his sophomore year he was named Honorable Mention All-Cardinal Conference. Then in his junior year he was named to the Second Team and was also Honorable Mention All-State.
This past fall in his senior year, Trump was named First-Team All-Conference, Honorable Mention All-State and was First-Team All-Region.
The Chapmanville girls’ soccer team, coached by Valerie Thompson, had six seniors on its roster in Baylie Holton, Leeta Adkins, Carla Sheppard, Ayana Carver, Mackenzie Phipps and Patricia Haddox.
Holton was a senior co-captain.
“One of my favorite memories was helping the coalfield summer camp and getting close and having good laughs with my friends and the kids,” she said. “It’s hard to believe that I won’t be playing soccer next year and how this year has come to an early end. My plans are to go to Marshall University and get my bachelor’s degree and with any battle I may face I will always think good vibes only by the best coach anyone can ask for — Valerie Clay.”
Adkins, another co-captain, was named Honorable Mention All-Cardinal Conference last fall
Adkins said she enjoyed being a part of the team the last three years and plans on attending Concord University to pursue a degree in Business Administration. She will also play for the Concord women’s soccer team.
Sheppard said she enjoyed the Lady Tigers’ team cohesiveness.
“My favorite part was the bus rides because they were always fun,” she said. “No matter how the game turned out we always had each other’s back no matter what. I plan to attend Southern in the fall and complete by basics, then go on to complete the nursing program.”
Carver said she also plans on going to college this fall.
“I would like to go to college and complete my bachelors in psychology and further my education to become a psychotherapist and live in Alaska,” she said. “I’m still indecisive about where I want to go to college but that’s what I plan on doing.”
Phipps, the Chapmanville goalie, said she was talked into playing soccer and is glad she did.
“I began playing soccer my junior year because Patricia Haddox told me the girls’ team needed a goalie,” he said. “I am very glad that I decided to join the team, because I really enjoyed the sport and I gained many new friends. My favorite memory from soccer is the game my junior year that I scored two goals. I’m planning on attending Marshall University and becoming a pharmacist. Soccer made both my junior and senior years much more fun and memorable.”
Haddox, another co-captain, said she enjoyed her soccer career at Chapmanville.
“After school I plan on going to Fairmont State University to major in biology and then continuing my education at Marshall in the PA program,” Haddox said. “My favorite memory is every memory I have with the team throughout these four year life. I was able to make history as not only a player on a first-ever soccer team for CRHS (co-ed) but also a player on the first-ever girls’ team as well. I was blessed to be given the title of a captain of the team my junior and senior years. I enjoyed helping other girls work hard and enjoy their time with the team, while still learning new things myself. I hope all the girls know how much I appreciated their hard work and dedication to our team. I love you all.”