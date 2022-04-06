CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School softball team appears to be turning things around this spring.
The Lady Tigers improved to 6-3 on the season with Friday’s 4-2 win over Wyoming East at home.
Freshman Chloe Murphy was the starting and winning pitcher for Chapmanville as she allowed two runs and scattered nine hits. She struck out seven and walked one.
Brooke Christian and Baylee Belcher each had a double and a single for CRHS. Erin Adkins also had two hits.
The Lady Tigers are slated to host county rival Man on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., and then play at their other county rival Logan on Thursday. CRHS travels to Herbert Hoover on Friday and hosts Tug Valley on April 11.
CHAPMANVILLE 6, SHERMAN 1: Chapmanville swept a home doubleheader on Thursday night as the Lady Tigers topped Sherman, 6-1, then routed Mingo Central, 15-1, at Chapmanville’s Ronnie Ooten Field.
The Lady Tigers (5-2) have won four straight.
Chloe Murphy pitched the win for CRHS against Sherman as she scattered six hits and allowed one walk while striking out 11 in seven innings of work.
Erica Sigmon hit a three-run homer to lead the Lady Tigers. Emma Muncy had three hits. Baylee Belcher had a double and MiKayla Tomblin added a single.
Bailey Lafferty had two doubles and an RBI for Sherman. Lauren Guthrie had a double. Hailea Skeens and Zoey Steele both singled.
Chloe Treadway pitched for the Tide. She struck out five and walked four over six innings.
Claire Dingess was the starter and notched the win on the bump for CRHS in the Mingo Central game. LaTosha Perry pitched in relief.
CHAPMANVILLE 10, SCOTT 4: Chapmanville rolled to a 10-4 win at home over Scott on Wednesday night.
Chloe Murphy was the starting and winning pitcher for the Lady Tigers. She went five innings, striking out 10 and walking one. She also had a hit.
Ashleigh Mahon was 3 for 4 with two doubles. Brooke Christian went 2 for 3.
Eric Sigmon added a double and three RBIs for Chapmanville.
Emma Muncy, Erin Adkins, Baylee Belcher and Tomblin all added singles. Adkins and MiKayla Tomblin each drove in two runs.
Tataum Halley was the starting and losing pitcher for Scott. She fanned 10 and walked one.
Hannah Price hit a home run and drove in three. Dailan Adkins had an RBI double. Natilie Green also doubled and knocked in one run.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.