CHAPMANVILLE — This could be the year for Chapmanville’s Brody Dalton and Isaiah Smith to get into the spotlight.
Dalton (6-4) and Smith (6-1), both sophomores, are the only returning starters back from last year’s 22-2 Chapmanville Regional High School boys’ basketball team.
“Brody Dalton was really coming on in the tournaments and in the second half of the season,” Chapmanville coach Brad Napier said. “He had a great sectional final game against Logan. Isaiah Smith was a great defender all year. He just got more comfortable offensively as the season went on. We started both of them as freshmen. A lot of our guys who came off the bench were freshmen and sophomores. A lot of people really didn’t see that side from our team last year.”
Napier said the Tigers will still have balance. The loss of All-State starters Obinna Anochili-Killen, Philip Mullins and Andrew Shull, however, is huge. Killen, a First-Team All-State pick, was third in the Bill Evans Award voting for state player of the year. He’s now playing at Marshall.
“We’re going to be balanced this year,” Napier said. “We’ve been that way the last few years. We’re going to put different guys out there but those two guys have probably played more at the varsity level then anyone on the team. But they are still sophomores and there will still be a lot of growing pains there.”
The Tigers will be fielding a young team this year.
“When roles change on team it’s not the same,” Napier said. “We are going to be totally different than last year and their roles on the team will be totally different. The experiences that they had last year will be different than what they will be doing this year. It will be totally different for them and it’s going to take awhile for them and for everyone else on the team. We’ve got some good players and some talent but they are just inexperienced. It’s going to take some time.”
The Tigers were not able to have any summer ball this past summer due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Losing the summer really hurt us because that’s where you gain a lot of experience,” Napier said. “A lot of your mistakes can be corrected in the summer and not in the season. Now, we will be correcting a lot of the things during the season as we go.”
DELAYED START: With the delayed start to the 2021 basketball season, Chapmanville is now scheduled to tip off on Jan. 29 at home against Herbert Hoover.
The Tigers, like all other teams across the state of West Virginia, were slated to begin the roundball campaign in early December.
Coach Napier said his players are anxious to get things started. Practices are set to begin on Jan. 11 if all falls into place and there are no further delays.
“It’s been frustrating,” Napier said. “But we are like everyone else around the state. It’s frustrating for the guys because they want to be in the gym and work hard and do all the things that we’ve always done and we’ve not been able to do that. It’s tough on them and it’s tough on us coaches. We like being in the weight room and being around these guys and helping them grow and get better.”
The 2021 season has been stretched this season.
The new state tournament is now scheduled to be played April 6-10 at the Charleston Coliseum. It’s normally, of course, held in mid March.
Sectional tournaments are now set to begin on March 20 with the regional tourney to follow on March 31.
Chapmanville has tweaked its schedule and has added some games here and there and tacked on some going into March in the newly expanded regular season.
The Tigers currently have 16 games scheduled with the regular season finale now set for March 19 at Winfield.
“It’s all going to be tough on our team this year because we’re not going to have a whole lot of practice time,” Napier said. “We have a young team and we are going to need practice time to correct things. We’re not going to get a lot of that this year but we are going to make the best of it and do what we can. It might take us to mid-season or the end of the season to play our best before we really get into the right direction.”
Napier said he expects the basketball season to be similar to the chaos experienced during the football season where teams will have to scramble to find games due to the COVID-19 color-coded threat map.
“I think that we are going to see some of that for sure,” he said.