Chapmanville’s Obinna Anochili-Killen is already making an impact at Marshall.
Killen, a 6-foot-9 freshman forward for the Thundering Herd, was a surprise starter for Marshall in its 70-56 season opening win over Arkansas State last Friday in front of a limited, socially-distanced crowd at the Cam Henderson Center in Huntington.
Killen had been impressive in the preseason and finished with eight points, three rebounds and three blocks in his collegiate debut.
He scored Marshall’s first points of the year as he drove down the lane for a slam dunk.
Killen was 3-for-9 shooting from the floor, including a made 3-pointer in 24 minutes of action. He also had two steals.
“I think he played well,” Marshall junior Taevion Kinsey said of Killen after the game. “He didn’t look like a young guy. He had a couple of jitters but he was going with the flow. What I like about him off the court is when he asks questions. He is very coachable. I think he played very well.”
Marshall coach Dan D’Antoni said Killen earned his starting spot.
“When he earned it you couldn’t deny it,” D’Antoni said. “He works hard. I expect as we go forward that is going to grow.”
Last week’s game was also the collegiate debut for Herd freshman David Early, a 6-4 guard and Logan High School graduate. Early did not score in six minutes of action but had a rebound. He missed both shot attempts, including one from beyond the 3-point arc.
Also on the roster is a third Logan County product in 6-8 redshirt freshman guard Devin Collins, who did not see any action in the opener.
Marshall is scheduled to return to the hardwood on Wednesday for a 7 p.m. game at Wright State. Saturday’s game at Akron has been canceled.
The Herd then play Dec. 9 at at the College of Charleston before hosting Mid-American Conference teams Ohio on Dec. 13 and Toledo on Dec. 16.
Marshall finished 17-15 last season and 10-8 in Conference USA play before the roundball campaign was shut down due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Conference USA then shortly announced later the spring sports seasons would also be canceled.
Early finished with 2,136 career points at Logan as he closed out his career as the all-time leading scorer in school history. He was second in the voting for the Bill Evans Award, given to the state’s top player. Killen was third in the tally.
Last season as a senior at Logan, Early averaged 27.8 points,12.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals per game.
Killen led Chapmanville to last year’s 22-2 season and No. 1 state ranking in Class AA.
The Tigers were not able to defend their back-to-back state championships after the season was halted.
He averaged 17.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game and led the Tigers to a 26-2 season and the state championship in 2019.