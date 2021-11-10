Andrew Shull has left the University of Rio Grande after just one year and has entered the transfer portal.
Shull, a 6-foot sophomore guard and native of Milton, W.Va., is a 2020 Chapmanville Regional High School graduate and member of the Tigers’ 2019 Class AA state championship team. He also played high school ball at Huntington High School before transfering to CRHS.
“I want to take this time to say that I’ve officially decided to leave The University of Rio Grande,” Shull said in a tweet on his Twitter page. “I have nothing but love for the university. I’m grateful for the opportunity they gave me and all the success I was able to have as a freshman. However, I’m now fully released and my recruitment is open. Very excited about the next step in the future. God’s plan, not mine.”
Shull was named to the All-River States Conference Second-Team last season. He was the only true freshment to receive the honor.
He averaged 15.1 points per game for the Red Storm last season, sinking 136 of 330 shots from the floor for 41.2 percent and has making 53 of 157 shots from 3-point territory for 33.8 percent. Shull was 38 of 49 from the foul line for 77.6 percent.
Rio is coming off last year’s 16-10 finish and its first ever NAIA national tournament appearance in 18 years. The Red Storm fell to Indiana University South Bend in the tourney’s opening round.
Defending conference champion WVU Tech, which toppled Rio Grande in the conference tournament title game, is the preseason favorite.
On the WVU Tech squad is Shull’s former Chapmanville teammate Philip Mullins.
Rio opened the season on Nov. 2 at home against Lindsey Wilson College.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.