Andrew Shull made it official on Saturday night as he signed a national letter of intent to play collegiate basketball at the University of Rio Grande.
Shull, surrounded by family, friends and teammates, had his signing at the Chapmanville Giovanni’s.
He had previous verbally committed to Wingate University, but on March 19, he backed away from that to re-open his options.
Shull then shortly announced his new verbal commitment to Rio Grande and spoke with The Logan Banner in an exclusive interview. He said he’s excited about going to Rio Grande, an NAIA school located in Rio Grande, Ohio.
Rio Grande, pronounced Rye-O-Grand, is a small school with an enrollment of 2,300.
“I’m super excited about Rio,” Shull told The Logan Banner. “I’ve built a great relationship with Coach (Ryan) Arrowood. I had bigger offers than Rio, but the confidence coach has in me really just made it feel like home. I’m expecting to play a major role as a freshman, so you can’t beat that. Plus, it’s super close to home as well. And Honestly, I just can’t wait to get there and be apart of building something big. Coach Arrowood is going to do big things.”
Shull was happy to make it official on Saturday.
“I’ve finally accomplished one step of my dream of playing ball at the next level,” he said in a statement. “I’ve had a great high school career but now I’ll hopefully have a better college career.”
Shull didn’t get to finish up his senior season with the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shull, a 6-foot guard, helped lead Chapmanville to a 22-2 season this year and a trip to the Class AA Region 4 co-championship game before the season was halted. He had transferred to Chapmanville from Huntington High School last season.
The Tigers were the back-to-back Class AA state champions and were looking for a historic 3-peat, something no other varsity team in Logan County had done in any sport.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 1 in the state at season’s end, was expected to nab the top seed for the Class AA state tournament.
Shull was a Class AA Third-Team All-State selection this year, averaging 15.9 points a game. Shull, a top 3-point shooter, was ninth in the Cardinal Conference in scoring at season’s end.
The Red Storm play in the 12-team River States Conference, which comprises teams in Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana and Pennsylvania.
WVU Tech, located at Beckley, is one of those schools.
Rio Grande is led by new head coach Ryan Arrowood, who accepted the job on March 31.
Arrowood, a former player and assistant coach at Rio and a graduate of Hannan High School, had been the head coach at Teays Valley Christian School, leading that team to a 102-44 record. He replaces Ken French, who was relieved of his duties after 14 seasons following the conclusion of the 2019-20 campaign.
“We are very excited to welcome Andrew Shull to the Rio Grande family,” Arrowood said. “Andrew is a proven winner and will be a great player and person for our culture.”
Looking back, Shull said it was disappointing to not have another shot at winning a state title.
Shull was part of Chapmanville’s “Big Three” this season of Obinna Killen and Philip Mullins.
Killen, a 6-foot-9 center, First-Team All-State pick and Marshall University signee, was second in the Bill Evans Player of the Year voting and averaged 20.2 points per game. Mullins, a 6-3 senior guard and WVU Tech signee, averaged 15.1 point a game this season and was All-State Honorable Mention.
A fourth senior was on the roster in first-year player and three-sport standout Chase Berry.
“The whole season ending was terrible,” Shull said.”I felt like we peaked at the perfect time and were ready to make another championship run. I hate it for all the kids out there making their first appearance at the state too. There’s truly no feeling like playing in the Civic Center.”