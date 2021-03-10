Andrew Shull is having a heck of a freshman year at the University of Rio Grande.
Shull, a 6-foot guard from Chapmanville, was named to the All-River States Conference Second-Team.
He was the only freshman to receive any all-conference recognition.
Through 24 games, Shull was averaging 15.1 points per game.
Shull has sank 136 of 330 shots from the floor for 41.2 percent and has made 53 of 157 shots from 3-point territory for 33.8 percent.
From the foul line this season, Shull is 38 of 49 for 77.6 percent.
So far, Shull’s season high has been 27 points. He reached that plateau twice in back-to-back games against Asbury and Carlow on Jan. 2 and Jan. 9. He’s also reached 20 or more points on three other occasions.
In addition, Shull has 64 rebounds, 62 assists, 28 steals and two blocked shots on the season.
The Red Storm are currently 16-9 on the season.
Rio Grande is scheduled to face Indiana University South Bend in the opening round of the NAIA men’s basketball championships on Friday, March 12 as part of the Marion B Bracket at Indiana Wesleyan University in Marion, Ind.
The pairings for the 48-team tourney were announced last week.
Rio Grande is the No. 3 seed in its three-team bracket and advanced to the tournament for the first time since 2003 after finishing conference runner-ups.
WVU Tech, which features Philip Mullins, a former Shull teammate at Chapmanville, beat Rio 75-60 in last Tuesday’s conference championship game. Shull sat out that game due to injury.
The winner of Friday’s game moves on to play top seed Indiana Wesleyan (29-2) on Saturday. The winner of that game moves on to the Sweet Sixteen of the NAIA national tournament in Kansas City, Mo.
Earlier in the season, Shull sank an off-the-dribble, fade-away 15-foot shot at the buzzer, lifting the Red Storm to a 97-96 triple overtime win at Alice Lloyd.
Shull was a member of Chapmanville’s 2019 Class AA state championship team. He had previously played at Huntington High School.
Shull helped lead Chapmanville to a 22-2 season last year and a trip to the Class AA Region 4 co-championship game before the season was halted due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Tigers were the back-to-back Class AA state champions and were looking for a historic 3-peat, something no other varsity team in Logan County had done in any sport.