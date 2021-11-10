Local cage fighter Michael Watts remained undefeated in his brief career as he defeated Rich Fiestl to claim the New Line Cagefighting Super Heavyweight championship on Saturday night at Harts.
The fight was one of 15 bouts on the card.
Watts, a Chapmanville native and Chapmanville Regional High School graduate, improved his record to 3-0. Fiestl dropped to 2-1.
The fight was stopped at the 1:38 mark of the second round and a TKO win by Watts.
“I followed up with a series of head shots which led to a TKO,” Watts said. “I’ve been trailing with Greg Dillon for a little over a year and a half. He’s an amazing coach and mentor. Leading up to the fight I did not know too much about my opponent so I went into the fight pretty blind but I knew I was prepared for war either way. I went in there and did my business and left as the champion.”
Dillon said Watts has been a pleasure to coach.
“I met him through football at CRHS ,” he said. “Word got around of what I do and he came with his best friend to train . He was typical of a lot of adults in southern West Virginia. No adult activities and looking for a positive outlet. After six weeks I suggested he enter a Sambo tourney I sponsored in Madison. He took second place and his confidence soared.”
Dillon said Watts has trained hard.
“I’ve worked with his striking, throwing and ground game,” he said. “He’s had success at contests in North Carolina and Beckley with Chet Horton and Ben Rothrock Promotions. The NLC offers him a chance to show his talent with a local following. Mike has it all. He’s good-hearted, trains consistently, sacrifices for his kids and disciplines himself to achieve his goals.”
Added Watts, “I want to say thank you to Greg Dillon and my long time friend Trey Staggs (corner man) and also want to have a big shout out to my friends and family who attended.”
