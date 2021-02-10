Football, and life in general, has taken Andrew Workman to many places.
Just 26 years old, Workman has already lived a full life compared to most people with his world travels and experiences.
Football, however, is what runs through the Chapmanville Regional High School graduate’s veins.
The last three years, Workman has served as an assistant coach at Division II West Virginia State University.
Now, he’s got another coaching opportunity with his recent hiring at Huntington High School, where he was hired recently to be the Highlanders’ offensive line coach and Special Teams Coordinator.
Workman and his wife Tayla, reside in Barboursville.
“I’ll be an assistant under Coach Brandon Castle, our Offensive Coordinator, and I’ll be coaching tight ends and tackles,” Workman said. “I’ve been meeting with Coach Castle and talking about our philosophy. I met with Coach Billy Seals as well. It’s a great fit for me. It’s a great fit for my wife as well. She works out of Charleston in an accounting firm.”
The Highlanders finished just 3-6 last season but hope to improve on that in 2021.
“We had a really young team last year and had the challenges of COVID on top of that,” Workman said. “We only had eight seniors last year and only a couple of them started. We had a large freshman class last year and a lot of them got to play. We had 28 freshmen out of all of the schools coming in. We have a pretty good sized team and some good talent up front. Hopefully some of those guys will get some good college offers. We have one guy in particular, Maxwell Wentz, who is a good offensive lineman that we will be moving over to center. We’ll see how he does there.”
Workman was the tight ends/full backs coach at West Virginia State University for three seasons in 2018-20.
One of the top players he coached at WVSU was Dante Jones, who was the first All-American football player at West Virginia State since they joined the NCAA. Jones, a fullback, was a Third-Team NCAA Division II All-American last season and led the Yellow Jackets in rushing touchdowns with eight while rushing for 161 yards and also grabbing 15 catches for 123 yards.
“It was an awesome experience,” Workman said of his time at West Virginia State. “I had been around college football for a while. We would go to different colleges during the off-season and see how the ran things. It’s so much more personal. You get to be around those kids. A lot of them are really good athletes. They have a chip on their shoulder and they have something to prove. We I got there I was a grad assistant and I was working on my Bachelor’s the whole time. I was able to graduate in three years.”
Workman graduated at Chapmanville in 2013 and played football for the Tigers under former head coach George Barker.
“I was a corner back, but I wasn’t very good to be honest with you,” Workman joked. “But I was very fast. I was a track guy. I’m right behind David Wiley with the fastest times in the school. I had a couple of offers out of high school and a preferred walk-on offer but I went into the Marine Corps.”
Following his graduation at CRHS, Workman joined the United States Marine Corps, eventually earning a rank of Sergeant. His tours with the Marines took him all over the globe.
“I was a radio operator and into artillery.” Workman said. “I was deployed twice in a year and a half so I was not around for a long time. We were deployed to some islands in the Pacific and over to Japan. We were at Okinawa and got to visit Iwo Jima and see the battle sites. It was fun and it served its purpose. The second deployment was a Black Sea rotational where we were in Romania and four or five countries over there in 2015. We were also above the Arctic Circle for a month. That was very interesting.”
After his military service was complete, Workman came home and landed a job on former Coach Rob Dial’s staff at Chapmanville in 2017.
“I started my coaching career at Chapmanville in 2017 and I was there for one year after I got out of the Marine Corps,” Workman said. “That was when we had Dylan Smith at running back and Adam Vance at quarterback, the year he got hurt. Smith was a workhorse.”
Workman is also a student of the game.
He was recently was able to take in a virtual Zoom clinic which focused on the Run N’ Shoot offense. It was an online course, consisting of five hours of teach tapes and a film.
“Thanks to my lovely wife, I was able to complete a certification that gave me an in-depth look at the true Run N’ Shoot offense. This is a very explosive offense and I’m glad I was able to complete this course. A lot of great insight on the offensive concepts, the route adjustments, and the different defensive coverages and how the offense attacks them during the play. I love furthering my knowledge and honing my craft.”
Run N’ Shoot gurus June Jones and Mouse Davis ran the clinic. Jones had a lot of success with the system at SMU and Hawaii and most recently used it as head coach of the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL last year before the COVID-19 pandemic ended the season after just five weeks.
“June Jones, Mouse Davis and AJ Smith put on a clinic. I’ve always been intrigued about the Run N’ Shoot,” Workman said. “I’m not completely sold on it but I would incorporate some of those things into our system if I was running it. It’s a good system for schools that have a lot of athletes and has a quarterback who can throw. The last place June Jones used it was in the XFL with the Houston Roughnecks. They didn’t even have a tight end on the entire roster. He had also used it at SMU and Hawaii. It seems like that offense wherever it’s used is a very high scoring offense. Mouse Davis changed football and that brought in the Air Raid. Everyone is obsessed with that now. He was the only who shaped it.”