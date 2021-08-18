CHAPMANVILLE — Many football teams go into the season with only one proven quarterback.
Others have to step up, sometimes quickly.
The Chapmanville Regional High School football team feels blessed to have to QB’s ready to go in Brody Dalton and Drew Berry.
Dalton, a three-sport star at Chapmanville, will likely start this fall for the Tigers. Dalton also plays baseball and basketball at CRHS.
Last season, he helped lead the Chapmanville basketball team to the Class AA state semifinals and was an All-State player.
Dalton is also the catcher on the Tigers’ baseball squad.
Dalton, a junior and Second-Team All-Conference pick last year on the gridiron, was 42 of 79 passing for 740 yards with three touchdowns and six interceptions last season. He also rushed for another 124 yards and a score.
“We’re blessed that we have two good quarterbacks,” Barker said. “Brody comes back, and statistically, he kept getting better and better. Too bad we didn’t have a 10-game season. He had a good sophomore campaign with just five games under his belt. He’s one of the best athletes that we’ve got. He’s starting to make his presence felt in the offense that we are running this year.”
Drew Berry, a sophomore, will also see time at QB.
“He’s going to play some at quarterback for us this year. He’s good enough and he’s earned that right,” Barker said. “He’ll get some reps in there at quarterback. He’s going to play in other places as well. We like him, not only at quarterback, but in other positions on the field as well. He’s an athlete and we need to find a place for him when he’s not playing quarterback.”
Freshman Robert Cook is Chapmanville’s third-string QB.
“We really like him and he’s got a great attitude,” Barker said. “I think that he can help us in other places but he will also be our JV QB. He’s done a really good job of coming in and taking command of that role and learn our offense. He tries to get better every single day and that’s what we like about him.”
TIGERS DEEP IN THE BACKFIELD: At running back, Caleb Whitt returns, and is expected to get a lion’s share of the carries this season.
Whitt, another junior and an Honorable Mention All-Conference selection last year, led the Tigers’ balanced ground game with 60 rushes for 254 yards in 2020. He also snared seven passes for 103 yards.
“Caleb Whitt had a lot of carries last year and he’ll take on the fullback role,” Barker said.
“We’re going to miss Jaxson Turner. He was a hard-nosed runner but we feel like we’ve got some kids to fill that void,” Barker said. “We feel like we’ve got some depth at running back this year. We run some different looks. Sometimes we run out of the I-formation and sometimes we have one back.”
Cole Farmer, a 10th-grader and newcomer, is also expected to get a lot of carries and be the Tigers’ tailback.
“Cole is a kid who hasn’t played for two years,” Barker said. “In middle school as an eighth-grader at Harts he set the world on fire. He’s a great athlete. We finally got him out this year. Cole and Caleb are both very interchangeable.”
Charles Stallard will also get some carries out of the backfield.
“He’s a hard worker and has been in the weight room,” Barker said of Stallard. “He’s a great kid and will get some touches.”
Sophomore Fred Miller gives Chapmanville a fourth option in the backfield. He was used last year on special teams as a kick returner and had 13 carries for 58 yards on offense.
“He played a little bit last year,” Barker said. “Had we played a full 10 games, he would have been key down he stretch. He’s as fast as just about anybody on the team. We really like him.”
Ryan Chapman could be splitting duties between fullback and tight end.
“He’s at what we call sniffer back and will be in there as a blocking fullback and a tight end. He really likes contact,” Barker said.
Freshman Caleb Farmer is another fullback/tight end hybrid.
“He’s played some at offensive line for us in the preseason camp but we think he might be better suited to that fullback role,” Barker said. “We’re excited to see him develop and see what he can do.”
The Tigers are scheduled to open the regular season on Aug. 27 at Sissonville.