Chapmanville's Brody Dalton bats in the Tigers' game against Wayne on April 21.

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE - Chapmanville and Man met once again on the baseball diamond Monday night at the Tigers' Ted Ellis Field, and the hosts rolled to a 12-2 victory over the Hillbillies which included two home runs from WVU commit Brody Dalton.

CRHS blew the game open right away, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first.

HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.

