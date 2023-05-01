CHAPMANVILLE - Chapmanville and Man met once again on the baseball diamond Monday night at the Tigers' Ted Ellis Field, and the hosts rolled to a 12-2 victory over the Hillbillies which included two home runs from WVU commit Brody Dalton.
CRHS blew the game open right away, scoring six runs in the bottom of the first.
A sacrifice fly by Luke Knight, a solo home run to center by Dalton, a run-scoring double by Joey Canterbury, a two-run double by Jacob Topping, and an RBI single by Eli Surgoine gave the Tigers a 6-0 advantage early on.
An RBI single by Cameron Gerace got Man on the board at 6-1 in the road half of the fourth, but Dalton went yard again to right field in the next half-inning to increase Chapmanville's lead to seven runs at 8-1.
The score was 8-2 after the Hillbillies' Bo Thompson hit an RBI groundout in the top of the fifth, but the Tigers weren't done swinging the bat.
Chapmanville upped their lead to 10-2 in the bottom of the fifth via another run-scoring base knock by Surgoine and an RBI triple by Knight. Then, in the bottom of the sixth frame, an RBI single by Canterbury and a groundout to plate a run by Topping sent CRHS to a 12-2 lead and ended the game after six innings.
Dalton was 2-4 at the plate for the Tigers with his two homers and three RBI. Knight went 2-4 with a triple and one RBI. Topping hit safely twice with two doubles and three RBI while Canterbury also had two hits with a two-bagger and two RBI. Surgoine had two hits and two RBI of his own, and Braylon Moore and Andrew Farley each added one base knock.
Canterbury took the mound for Chapmanville and got the win, throwing five innings with five strikeouts, six walks, two earned runs and three hits. Dalton (one inning, two Ks) also pitched.
Jace Adkins was 1-2 batting for Man with a double. Gerace (one RBI) and Hunter Gibson had the Hillbillies' other two hits on the night. Thompson was hitless, but he had one RBI.
Braydon Compton (0.2 innings, one walk, six ER, six hits) took the pitching loss for the visitors. Gibson (five innings, three Ks, four walks, six ER, six hits) saw five innings of work on the hill.
Chapmanville improved to an overall mark of 21-4 on the 2023 season with the win while Man fell to 13-10 with the defeat.
Score by innings:
MHS: 0 0 0 1 1 0 - 2 3 1
CRHS: 6 0 0 2 2 2 - 12 12 1
HD Media reporter Cameron Maynard primarily covers sports in Logan County.