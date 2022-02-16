CHAPMANVILLE — Brody Dalton pitched in 24 points on Saturday night and led the Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team to a 46-37 win over Winfield in Cardinal Conference action at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
The Tigers improved to 10-8 overall and 5-3 in the conference.
Zion Blevins also reached double figures with 10 points. Both Blevins and Dalton drilled a pair of 3-pointers in the win. Dalton also pulled down 10 rebounds and had a double-double.
Devon Workman added seven points. Colton Craddock had three and Isaiah Smith two.
Daven Wall led Winfield (10-7) with 16 points.
The Tigers were scheduled to return to action with Tuesday’s road game at Scott. CRHS then plays at Logan on Wednesday and hosts Wyoming East on Feb. 18.
POLLS: Chapmanville is ranked seventh in the state in Class AA in this week’s Week 10 Coaches Poll.
Poca is first in AA, followed by Bluefield, St. Marys, Williamstown and Ravenswood. South Harrison is sixth. Charleston Catholic is eighth, Wyoming East ninth and Buffalo 10th.
Logan is back at the No. 1 spot this week in Class AAA. Shady Spring is second, Fairmont Senior third, Wheeling Central fourth and Elkins fifth. Herbert Hoover is sixth, Winfield seventh, Berkeley Springs eighth, East Fairmont ninth and Scott 10th.
Man is ranked No. 2 in the state in Class A. James Monroe is first, Cameron third, Greater Beckley fourth and Tucker County fifth. Webster County is sixth, Huntington St. Joe seventh, Tug Valley eighth, Tygarts Valley ninth and Greenbrier West and Tyler Consolidated are tied for 10th.
Morgantown is the No. 1-ranked team in Class AAAA.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com