CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville kept their lofty ranking in-tact on Jan. 21.
The Class AA No. 3 Tigers improved their record to 10-1 and are making their claim as one of the best teams in their class after cruising to a 71-56 win over the Class AAA No. 11 Herbert Hoover Huskies.
Brad Napier’s Tigers are playing with a lot of momentum ever since their only loss to Oak Hills (OH) during their trip to the Carolina Invitational back in December.
Chapmanville’s squad was on fire in the first quarter at the Danny Godby Gymnasium and jumped out to a 15-point lead by outscoring their opponent 27-12.
Brody Dalton led the night in scoring for both sides with 27 points while Sal Dean added another 16 to help the Tigers move past the Huskies.
To start the action off, Isaiah Smith knocked down the first shot from behind the arc. An unsuccessful possession for the Huskies led to a Dalton steal that ended in a layup putting the Tigers up 5-0 in the blink of an eye. Hoover managed to get on the board after a couple of put back layups from Donavon Brown and Dane Hatfield.
Dean answered back with an NBA range three pointer that extended their lead out to 10-4 with four minutes left. Devon Workman also had a three of his own on the very next possession. Everyone on the Tigers squad had the hot hand going into this game.
Herbert Hoover was not able to match the energy that the Tigers had come out with, and they headed into the second quarter with a double-digit deficit down by 15.
Chapmanville transitioned into a full court press in the second half once they had a comfortable lead and this was causing the Huskies a lot of problems. Dean managed to poke the ball away from Herbert Hoover three times that led to Chapmanville furthering their lead by 18 with just under five minutes remaining.
The pressure from the Tigers defense held the Huskies to only eight points in the final four minutes making it a 42-24 ballgame at halftime.
Dean started the third quarter off with a smooth crossover into an athletic midrange jumper that gave the Tigers their largest lead of the night at 20-points. Hoover would eventually calm down and get things going by taking smarter shots to make a comeback effort.
However, the Tigers proved to be too much and would stay out in front by no less than 15-points for the remainder of the game. Isaiah Smith would end the third quarter with a reverse layup at the buzzer making it 57-38 heading into the fourth.
With the help of Eli Robertson, Herbert Hoover would go on a 6-0 run for the first three minutes and eventually score their most points in a quarter at 18-points, but this would not be enough to make any difference as the Chapmanville Tigers were simply on another level. Dalton capped off his scoring pursuit with a pair of three-pointers to end the night with a 71-56 win.
Score by Quarters
CRHS: 27 15 15 14 -71
HHHS: 12 12 14 18 — 56
Scoring Stats
CRHS: B. Dalton 27, S. Dean 16, I. Smith 11, Z. Blevins 9, D. Workman 3, S. Miller 3, E. Smith 2
HHHS: E. Robertson 16, D. Hatfield 12, C. Buckner 11, E. Saunders 6, S. Phillips 8, D. Brown 3