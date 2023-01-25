Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
20230125-log-tigershuskies
Buy Now

Herbert Hoover’s Dane Hatfield (13) is swarmed by a host of Tigers during their matchup against Chapmanville on Jan. 21.

 Tanner Halstead | The Logan Banner

CHAPMANVILLE — Chapmanville kept their lofty ranking in-tact on Jan. 21.

The Class AA No. 3 Tigers improved their record to 10-1 and are making their claim as one of the best teams in their class after cruising to a 71-56 win over the Class AAA No. 11 Herbert Hoover Huskies.

You can reach Tanner Halstead at thalstead@hdmediall.com or follow him on twitter @HalsteadHDMedia.

Tags

Recommended for you