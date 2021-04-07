CHAPMANVILLE — The Chapmanville Regional High School basketball team evened its record to 5-5 on the season with Friday night’s 62-56 win at home over Herbert Hoover in Cardinal Conference action at Chapmanville’s Danny Godby Gymnasium.
Chapmanville, ranked No. 8 this week in the state in Class AA, got a monster game from Brody Dalton, who poured in 32 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in the win. He sank a pair of 3-pointers and was 8 of 14 from the foul line.
The Tigers also got 13 points from Devon Workman and eight from Isiah Fleming. Zion Blevins added five points and Isaiah Smith and Colton Craddock had two apiece. Fleming also hit two 3s.
Blevins added eight rebounds for CRHS. Craddock had four boards, five assists and three steals.
Dylan Paxton led the Huskies with 16 points. Devin Hatfield tossed in 12.
The Tigers led 15-9 after one quarter, 22-19 at the half but fell behind 40-33 after three. Chapmanville then outscored Hoover 29-16 in the fourth to pull away for the victory.
Chapmanville improved to 3-5 in the Cardinal Conference with the win.
The Tigers were slated to play at Wyoming East on Tuesday night. CRHS then hosts sectional foe Liberty-Raleigh on April 7 then plays Liberty in a rematch on April 13. The regular season finale is set for April 15 at home against county rival Logan.