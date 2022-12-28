HUNTINGTON — Danny D’Antoni hopes Marshall University basketball fans celebrate twice on Thursday.
The Thundering Herd coach wishes for a victory over Appalachian State and lots of smiles when the program unveils footprints of Bruce Morris on the new court at Cam Henderson Center. Marshall takes on the Mountaineers at 7 p.m. in its Sun Belt Conference debut.
“We need to take better care of the ball,” D’Antoni said. “We need to rebounds better. It’s a learning process. We’ll evaluate and try to get better as a team.”
The Herd enters with an 11-2 record. The Mountaineers come in 7-6, including a one-point victory over Louisville and a single-point loss to Wake Forest.
Marshall will take the same result, a 93-82 victory over Appalachian State as it earned Feb. 7, 1985. In that game, Herd guard Bruce Morris made the longest shot on college basketball history. Morris caught a shot blocked by Skeeter Roberts, turned and hurled a line drive 89 feet, 10 inches into the basket.
The Herd will honor that memory Thursday when it recognizes the “Shot Heard Round the World” when Morris’ footprints will be unveiled. The prints have been on the Henderson Center court since 1985, but weren’t re-installed on the new playing surface earlier this month. The Appalachian State game made for a natural ceremony to place them back on the floor.
“What an incredible opportunity we have to connect Marshall basketball history on Dec. 29,” said Marshall Director of Athletics Christian Spears. “Our first game in the Sun Belt Conference brings a rivalry matchup in Appalachian State.
That matchup takes place against the same opponent in the same building where one of the greatest plays in Marshall and NCAA history took place. You can’t write a better script than that.”
Morris, a college basketball official, said he would love to attend the game, but will be working a game that night.
“We know how proud Marshall fans are of their men’s basketball tradition and we want to honor and uphold those traditions in the best way we can,” Spears said. “The best way to do that is with a packed Cam Henderson Center as we honor Bruce’s legendary shot while ushering in the excitement of a new era of Sun Belt basketball.”
In addition to the ceremony, Marshall has started the “Be Like Bruce” promotion, sponsored by Moses Auto Mall. This promotion, which takes place at each Marshall home game, gives an interactive feel to how special Morris’ full-court shot was while giving one lucky fan the chance to win a new car by duplicating Morris’ feat from the feet at the 89-feet, 10-inch mark.
