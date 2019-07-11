LOGAN — David Early has apparently played his last game as a Logan Wildcat.
Early is foregoing his senior season at Logan High School and is joining the ranks of Beckley Prep. He will reportedly be playing for the Swarm during the upcoming 2019-20 season.
He announced the move on his Twitter page on Wednesday.
It was a shocker to say the least.
Most had expected Early to come back for his senior season at Logan but that's going to be the case apparently.
A Tweet on the Beckley Prep Twitter page said, "We would like to welcome 2020 6’5 G David Early of Logan, WV to the Beckley Prep family. David currently holds 6 D1 offers, with a bright future! #Swarm," showing Early shooting while wearing a Beckley Prep uniform with a tag "major alert" at the top of the page.
Early re-Tweeted the above message.
Beckley Prep coach Cortez Brown confirmed Early's move in an exclusive interview with The Logan Banner on Thursday.
"He's coming here this coming school year," Brown said. "He won't be at Logan. He will be coming here for his senior year. I think we have the resources to really help him, help him evolve and grow into the player that he really wants to be."
Early scored more than 30 points in eight games last season and averaged 26.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game.
Early, a 6-4 guard and regarded as one of the top players in the state of West Virginia, was a Class AA First-Team All-State pick last year and was also First-Team All-Cardinal Conference. He led the league in scoring last season and was second in the conference in scoring two years ago.
Early led Logan to a 20-5 season and a 12-2 mark in the Cardinal Conference last year but the Wildcats were upset 61-55 at Poca in one of the two Class AA Region 4 co-championship games.
Brown said Early has all the tools to be a Division I player. Last season, Early showed more range on his 3-point shooting, stepping out to NBA distance and beyond, often hitting from 25 to 28 feet out.
"He's a great shooter and has a great skills set," he said. "I think the next level for him is to get a little more intense with his game especially on the defensive side of things. He definitely has a knack for scoring and we definitely look forward for him giving us everything that he has to offer."
Early already had Division I offers from WVU, Marshall, Akron, Duquesne, Ohio and Radford. The Radford offer was only recently.