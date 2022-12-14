ELKINS — Brad Napier and his Chapmanville Tigers came away with a win over Elkins in their season opener on Dec 10.
Chapmanville prevailed in a Big 10 versus Cardinal conference matchup with a 52-40 victory at Richard P. Simmons Memorial Gymnasium.
Scoring opportunities became tough throughout the course of the game for both teams. Elkins started off with the hot hand to grab the lead to start things off, but as the first quarter came to an end, Sal Dean and the Tigers managed to steal the lead back after a late rally going into the second.
Chapmanville went into the second with momentum, but that would be nowhere to be found as they only scored 4-points going into halftime. Elkins would take over the second quarter and go into half with a 24-16 score.
Chapmanville came out in the third quarter with a 16-4 run over Elkins that gave them the lead back. Things would not end there as Elkins went on a 9-0 run to conclude the third quarter.
Chapmanville would control the pace for the rest of the game as they kept Elkins out of reach in the fourth. The Tiger’s new addition in Sal Dean had a game-high 19 points that led them to their first victory of the year. Zion Blevins had 12 points as their second leading scorer.
“Offensively, we just need to finish plays a little better, but that will come with more game time for this team,” said Napier.
Napier’s team look to improve on this performance as they get ready for the Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament on Dec 16 and 17.