Chapmanville's Sal Dean in action against Ravenswood in the quarterfinals of the West Virginia Class AA boys state basketball tournament at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center earlier this month. 

 Cameron Maynard | Logan Banner

Sal Dean moved to Chapmanville for his final season of high school basketball with one goal in mind: To end his career with a state championship.  

The electrifying 6-foot guard did just that as he guided the Tigers to their third state title with a 59-49 triumph over Charleston Catholic in the Class AA championship game.  

HD Media reporter Jarrid McCormick covers sports in Southern West Virginia and Eastern Kentucky.

