LOGAN - The Logan High School football team is deep at linebacker, with up to 12 players likely to see action.
"Linebacker is probably our deepest position," Sheppard said. "We have so many guys there I don't even know who is going to start. We'll probably rotate 12 guys at linebacker."
Troy Cowart, a top tackler from two seasons ago, is back.
"He'll be in the middle," Sheppard said. "He was All-State Honorable Mention as a sophomore and led us in tackles."
Senior Dylan Adkins also returns at linebacker.
"He's a really big kid," Sheppard said.
Starters Chance Maynard and Braydon McClung are back as well as starters in Logan's linebacking corp.
"Brayden McClung and Chance Maynard both started at linebacker last year," Sheppard said.
Freshman Kaden Dotson and Caleb Tiller, who played some last year, could also see time at linebacker. Kolton Goldie moves to outside linebacker from the secondary.
Sophomore Noah McNeely is also pressting for playing time.
"He's gotten a lot bigger and a lot stronger," Sheppard said of McNeely. "A lot of these guys will see significant playing time at linebacker and we'll be rotating them in."
Freshman Brayden Chambers is another option and gives the Wildcats depth at linebacker.
In the secondary, Logan welcomes back starter Korbin Bostic at cornerback. He played early in the season but was lost due to injury. Another then freshman, Goldie, took his place.
"Last year, Korbin Bostic started at corner in the first two games until he got hurt," Sheppard said.
In the secondary, sophomore Cameron Hensley returns as a starter but he's moving from cornerback to safety.
Freshman Aiden Slack and senior Isaiah Hill will also likely see playing time, Slack as a safety and Hill as a cornerback.
"He's really pressing for playing time. He's been impressive. He might be a starting cornerbacker," Sheppard said of Hill.
Kaleb Williamson, freshman Anthony Sloan, Corey Townsend and Dawson Maynard, another frosh, are pressing for playing time.
In the special teams, Slack is Logan's possible starting kicker.
"Our kicking game will be a lot better. Aiden Slack is a soccer style kicker, so that's great," Sheppard said. "He's pretty good at kicking extra points."
Cowart can both kick and punt.
"He had kick the ball to the end zone," Sheppard said. "He'll be kicking off for us. Troy can play a lot of different positions for us - running back, linebacker, offensive guard, kicker, punter and holder."
Bostic and McClung are also punters.
"Last year, we had Michael Hall kick the rugby style punt but Braydon is more of a straight on kind of punter," Sheppard said.
