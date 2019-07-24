Justin Demsey is headed to Beckley Prep along with David Early.
Dempsey, a Harts native and former prep player at Harts and Chapmanville high schools, has been named as the new head boys' basketball coach of the Beckley Prep IJN WV team.
Beckley Prep has two teams.
The Beckley Prep IJN WV team is a national high school squad made up of all high school players.
The other Beckley Prep team is a postgraduate squad that has a couple of high school kids on it, once of which is Early, with the rest being postgraduate players. That team is coached by Cortez Brown.
Dempsey was the coach at Heritage Christian Academy in Ravenswood last season. He's also coached at Mountain Mission School in southwest Virginia.
"After long thoughts and prayer with my family, friends and mentors, I am excited to announce that I have accepted the coaching opportunity for the national high school basketball team for Beckley Prep at Greater Beckley Christian School," Dempsey said in a Tweet. "With this position I will be responsible of building Beckley Prep and GBC's nationally competitive high school team while utilizing American and international high school basketball players. I am looking to working with the administration at GBC and Beckley Prep post grad coach Cortez Brown, to build a program that can be competitive at the national level."
Dempsey said he's happy to return to southern West Virginia and coach in the Beckley area.
"I am thankful for this opportunity the Lord has given my family and I, and I am excited to have this opportunity in a historic basketball area in Beckley," he said."I am excited to be following the amazing history of great prep level basketball that has been seen in Beckley and southern West Virginia."
Dempsey said coaching at Heritage Christian was a good experience.
"IJN WV will continue to have a great relationship with Heritage Christian Academy and we will miss our Jackson County friends and family, but IJN WV's national basketball team will move to Greater Beckley Christian School," he said. "I would like to thank the wonderful people at Heritage Christian Academy, Second Baptist Church, and all of the Jackson County supporters for all their help and support given to our program this past year. We could have never accomplished what we did without their help and support. It was truly a blessing to have so many people willing to help me in my vision of providing opportunities for children in need and building a basketball program to compete at the national level."
Dempsey said he hopes he can continue to grow the basketball program at Beckley Prep.
"This decision to accept this opportunity at Greater Beckley Christian School was a tough one," he said. "But after much thought and prayer I decided that it is the best decision for continuing my dream of helping students in need and building a national championship level high school team," Dempsey said. "We appreciate the continued support and many the Lord continue to bless IJN WV and our mission of helping children reach their dreams and better their lives."
Early, a First-Team All-Stater and standout at Logan High School, had just recently announced his intentions to forego his senior season at Logan and play at Beckley Prep for the 2019-20 roundball campaign.
Dempsey's dad is Tracy Dempsey, an assistant coach at Chapmanville Regional under head coach Brad Napier.
Paul Adkins is the sports editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.