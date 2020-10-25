CHAPMANVILLE – Amid COVID-19 related matters, cancellations and scheduling it's been a difficult high school football season for everyone.
It's been even tougher for Zach Davis and Nitro this season.
Low in numbers, with numerous injuries and precariously thin in many positions, it's been a tough slog for the Wildcats this fall.
That continued for Nitro on Saturday afternoon as the Wildcats dressed just 24 players, only 13 of which who are varsity, and ended up falling 38-28 at Chapmanville in Cardinal Conference action at Chapmanville Regional High School's Tiger Stadium.
Nitro dropped to 0-4 overall and 0-3 in the conference with the loss. The Wildcats, playing their second game in just six days, were down to just 15 varsity players on Monday in a 69-26 loss to Sissonville.
“Our JV left tackle is starting at corner, our JV skill guys playing scout team OL. Don't have backups at numerous positions. We press on,” Davis said in a Tweet earlier in the week.
Chapmanville upped its record to 2-3, 2-1 with the win.
The Tigers, playing their third game in eight days, were coming off a 46-16 loss at home to Lincoln County on Tuesday.
Chapmanville's four turnovers – two interceptions and two fumbles – and also a botched punt deep in Tiger territory, helped keep Nitro in the game. The Wildcats also had their miscues.
“Obviously, we did not like the turnovers,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “We lost our number one punter (David Peluso) for the year with a knee injury. Colton Barker came in and those were his first kicks under fire. I thought that we battled adversity. It's been a long eight days. We started with Wayne last Friday, then played Lincoln County on Tuesday and this game today. Hats off the Coach Davis and Nitro. He's got a lot of injuries. They played hard and they played together. It was a good high school football game. Obviously, there are a lot of things that we need to correct to move forward but I'm proud of these guys.”
Davis said his Wildcats put up a good fight.
“We basically had 13 guys who played the entire game,” he said. “I've never been more proud of a team in my life. We came out and played our tails off. We were two red zone turnovers away from winning the game. Man, our guys really played hard. I can't say enough about our effort. They just battled. Some of those guys never came off the field for the entire game.”
Leading just 30-21 after three quarters and 30-28 late, Chapmanville was able to put the game away late with quarterback Brody Dalton's 35-yard touchdown pass to Josh Atwood. Dalton fired to Caleb Whitt on the two-point conversion, putting the Tigers ahead 38-28 with 2:46 left in the game.
Chapmanville's Lance Scott then intercepted Nitro QB Trevor Lowe with 46 seconds left to seal the win.
Dalton had a big game for the Tigers, completing 8 of 13 passes for 272 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. He also ran for 47 yards on eight carries.
Jaxson Turner also ran for three of Chapmanville's touchdowns and had 17 carries for 83 yards on the chilly, drizzly afternoon. Elijah Stollings reeled in three passes for 121 yards. Preston Smith had three receptions for 89 yards for the Tigers.
Lowe was 6 of 16 passing for 78 yards and rushed 19 times for 143 more yards and a score. Ethan Lacy had 16 rushes for 81 yards.
Ehizode Udoh, Nitro's 6-foot-7 wide receiver, had a pick-six on defense covering 43 yards and had five grabs for 47 yards on the offensive end.
Nitro drew first blood at the 6:47 mark of the first quarter with Lowe's 16-yard TD run to make it 7-0 Wildcats.
Chapmanville answered with Turner's 2-yard touchdown run at the 4:10 mark. Turner then connected with Atwood on the faked PAT try for two points as CRHS led 8-7.
Then with 1:47 left until halftime, Turner scored on another 2-yard touchdown run, as the Tigers expanded their lead to 14-7.
Nitro fumbled the ball away on its next drive at the Chapmanville 7 and seven plays later, Turner reached the end zone on yet another 2-yard TD run. Following the Dalton two-point conversion run the Tigers held a 22-7 lead. The drive began with a 68-yard pass from Dalton to Stollings down to the Nitro 25-yard line.
Lacy put the Wildcats to within 22-14 with 3:55 to go until the half with a 7-yard touchdown run.
Udoh's pick-six then inched the Wildcats to within 22-21 with 3:03 left.
Later, with 7:18 remaining in the third quarter, Dalton's 1-yard QB sneak for a touchdown and the ensuing Dalton two-point conversion run, gave the Tigers a 30-22 lead.
In the fourth quarter, Nitro was able to close the gap after a shanked punt from Chapmanville backup punter Colton Barker which went for zero yards and was dead at the CRHS 21-yard line.
Lowe then ran in from 21 yards out on the next snap as Nitro cut it to 30-28 with 9:22 to go in the game.
Davis said the lack of players has made practices difficult.
“We've been using barrels and bags to use as a scout team,” he said. “You just have to adapt to what you've got.”
Chapmanville has won all five games against Nitro in the all-time series.
Whitt finished the game with 11 carries for 37 yards. Fred Miller had six tries for 23 yards.
Atwood had one catch for 40 yards.
On defense, Whitt led CRHS with seven solo tackles and three assists. Atwood had seven solos and two assists.
Hunter Lambert had six solos, four assists and a fumble recovery.
Miller and Evan Plumley each had four tackles and two assisted stops.
Colby Collins had three solos and three assists, while Nate Walsh and Keith Kennedy each had three solos and two assists.
Lance Scott contributed three solos, two assists and an interception. Ryan Chapman had three tackles.
Smith had two solos, one assist and one interception.
Jacob Topping, Stollings and Brady Dalton each had a tackle and an assist.
Turner, Jereme Browning, Daniel Atwood, James Stevens, Riley Ferguson and RJ Jones all had one tackle.
Chapmanville was penalized eight times for 75 yards. Nitro had seven flags for 55 yards.