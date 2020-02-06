CHAPMANVILLE – The dial will be turning for the Chapmanville Regional High School football team.
Chapmanville's Rob Dial, the Tigers' head coach the last four seasons, resigned in late December after leading CRHS to a 21-19 mark.
CRHS is currently looking for a new man to put on the headsets.
James Barker is expected to be that man.
Barker, a longtime Chapmanville assistant coach, and Dial's Offensive Coordinator for the first three years and last year's Defensive Coordinator, is expected to be Dial's replacement.
Barker is projected to be named as the Tigers' new head coach on Tuesday night at the next scheduled school board meeting.
Barker would be the third generation head football coach at Chapmanville Regional/Chapmanville High School.
He is the son of George Barker, the Chapmanville Athletics Director and former head coach, and the grandson of the late Fletcher “Shag” Barker, a former legendary Tigers' grid mentor. Both George Barker and Fletcher Barker are members of the Chapmanville Athletic Hall of Fame.
Dial said it was the right time to step aside.
“We had a good four-year run,” he said. “I would have liked to have won more games but it just didn't happen. I am really proud of our program but I thought that this was the right thing to do, to step away, and give someone else an opportunity with it.”
Dial had replaced George Barker, who stepped down in 2015 after 12 seasons and six playoff appearances, including a Class AA state semifinal berth in 2013.
Dial had previously been Chapmanville's Offensive Coordinator from 1999-2012 under Barker and also former coach Ronnie Ooten. Barker had also been a Dial assistant coach the last two seasons.
“It was a decision made after a lot of thought and a lot of prayer,” he said. “I really value this school and this community. I was very proud to be the head coach here and to represent the communities of Chapmanville and Harts. It was very special to me. It was a decision that was not easy to make. I felt like now would be the best time to allow a change to occur. I believe a change and bring some new energy and excitement into our football program. I will be the Chapmanville Tigers' number one fan this fall.”
During Dial's four-year tenure the Tigers were always competitive but failed to make it to the playoffs. The last playoff berth was in 2015, George Barker's last season, as the Tigers lost a first-round home game to Robert C. Byrd, 42-14.
Chapmanville went 5-5 in 2016, 6-4 in 2017, 5-5 in 2018 and 5-5 last year.
The Tigers did have some success, however.
CRHS was undefeated against rivals Scott and Logan under Dial and, last season, the Tigers finally defeated Wayne in a 7-6 decision. Chapmanville's hadn't beaten the Pioneers since 1991.
Chapmanville won two county titles under Dial's leadership and also had another shared county championship.
“Over the course of the last four years I believe we ran a good program,” Dial said. “We never had a losing season and we were so close to making it to the playoffs in three out of those four seasons. We seemed to have some success against our rivals here locally. We won some county championships and we were 4-0 against Logan and 4-0 against Scott. We were real proud of that.”
Over the last four years, the Tigers got off to slow starts, then rallied to get into playoff contention.
It was a pattern.
Chapmanville started out 0-3 last season but went 5-2 the rest of the way. The Tigers had 0-2 starts in 2016 and 2018 and a 1-2 beginning to the 2017 campaign.
It was the slow starts, however, which ultimately derailed the Tigers' playoff chances in the ultra-competitive Cardinal Conference and the overall Class AA field at large.
“There were some disappointments. We would have liked to have won more ballgames,” Dial said. “A consistent thing for us, unfortunately, was us starting out slow. But in every single season we were able to rebound and we were able to find a way to pull ourselves out of the holes that we created. That showed the strength of character of the players that we had in our program. I was very proud of them that they continued to rebound and continued to rally every year when people wrote the Tigers off. They kept fighting and they kept scratching. But I feel good about the direction of Chapmanville football and the future is bright. I look forward to seeing the Tigers take that next step in getting into the playoffs.”
Dial said he had a lot of good people on his coaching staff that made his job so much easier.
“A lot of people made this program go,” Dial said. “I will put our coaching staff up against anyone's in the state. We are very fortunate to have the men that we have. We had Larry Dingess, James Barker, George Barker, Bo Berry and Zach Belcher and in years past David Dean and David Williamson. We worked together for a long time and they are all great coaches. They deserve a lot more credit than I ever did. I also want to give credit to my wife Kristin because she did so many things behind the scenes that no one really saw. She ran our concession stand for four years all those Friday nights as well as the JV games. That work alone profited our program $8,000 to $10,000 every season. That was money that we needed for our program. I could not have done this job without my wife. Derek Dalton and the people at Rebound Physical Therapy also kept our players healthy along with John Bowen at Coalfield Health. The list goes on and on.”
After stepping down as an assistant coach in 2012, Dial was out of football for three years, holding administration positions, including being the principal at Chapmanville Middle School.
He said he will continue to be a fan of Chapmanville football even though he will no longer be walking along the Tigers' sideline on Friday nights.
“I feel very humbled about this opportunity. I'm looking forward to seeing whoever comes in next to see if they can get us over the top and back in the playoffs on a regular basis,” he said.
-----
The Rob Dial File:
YEAR W/L
2019: 5-5
2018: 5-5
2017: 6-4
2016: 5-5
CAREER: 21-19