MAN – Man High School's 2021 Athletic Hall of Fame class includes a wide array of former athletes in many sports.
Thurmond “Dickie” Carter, David “Moose” Ledger, Harold Edward Peoples, Mia Brown-Burton, Orlando King, Eddie “Bub” Tackett II, Nathaniel Smith and Marlena Rebecca Frye-McCoy are this year's recipients.
This year's festivities will kick off on Thursday, September 2 with the Hall of Fame Dinner at the Man Memorial Fieldhouse with a meet and greet to begin at 6 p.m. with the official induction dinner to begin at 7 p.m.
Then on Friday, Sept. 3, the Hall of Fame class will be recognized during the Man Hall of Fame Game as the Hillbillies take on Mount View at 7:30 at Man's George A. Queen Memorial Field.
Man High School also invites all past HOF members to wear their Man Hall of Fame shirt to the game and take part in the halftime ceremonies.
The following are some biographical sketches of the new HOF class.
Thurmond “Dickie” Carter
Thurmond “Dickie” Carter, a 1967 Graduate of Man High School, played football, basketball, baseball, and track for the Hillbillies for three years.
While playing for the Billies, Carter received interest from college scouts, including Marshall University Coach Charlie Snyder, who offered him a four-year scholarship to play football for the Thundering Herd at halfback.
Carter, the brother of former Man head coach Tootie Carter, played for Marshall until early November 1970.
As fate would have it, Carter quit the team a week before Marshall's ill-fated plane crash on Nov. 14, 1970 which claimed the lives of all 75 members on board on a return trip from East Carolina.
Had he not quit, Carter would have certainly made the plane trip and would have perished alongside his teammates.
“I was not on the plane because I had quit the team the week before the East Carolina game due to a disagreement with Coach (Rick) Tolley,” Carter said. “I struggled mentally after the crash. I am so grateful to God that he kept me sane on this long, hard journey back."
The Logan Banner interviewed Carter in 2000 on the 30th anniversary of the Marshall plane crash for a major feature article.
Last fall marked the 50th anniversary of the tragic event.
The events surrounding the plane crash and the rebuilding of the Herd program in 1971 was featured in the 2006 movie We Are Marshall.
Carter eventually moved to Virginia after his Marshall days were over.
"I moved to Woodbridge, Virginia and worked for a furniture company as a truck driver, and then in 1973, I began working for the US Postal Service as a LSM clerk until I retired in 2005," he said. "That fall I became a bus driver for the Fairfax County Public School System and retired from this job in 2016.”
Carter said he was blessed to play athletics for both Man and Marshall.
“Thinking back, I have truly been blessed with the gift and the opportunity to play football for both Man High School and Marshall,” he said. “I have good memories of my two brothers, Coach William Carter and Professor Horlin Carter who supported me in whatever endeavor I pursued. They are the reason I played sports, encouraging me to never quit. I also give special thanks to my MHS football coach, Dickie Barber, for always supporting me, giving me a starting position for the Billies, sending films to universities on my behalf, being a true friend and a real coach over the years. Thanks!”
Carter has a wife, Harriet Langham of Braeholm, W.Va., a 1970 graduate of Man, two daughters, Fontella Gibbons and Tiffany Johnson, and two grandsons, Christian and Charles Johnson.
Marlena Rebecca Frye-McCoy
A 2010 graduate of Man High School, Marlena Frye-McCoy played basketball and softball for the Lady Billies.
Softball was her love as she played all four years where she garnered First Team All-State all four years of her softball career.
In her junior and senior years, Marlena was honored with First Team All-State Captain honors as she led Man to Class A state championships in 2008-09 and a state runner-up finish in 2010.
Marlena received a full-ride scholarship to West Virginia State to play softball and played for one year.
She then met and married Ben McCoy, whom she has three children with (Cali, Kenzi Jo and Creed).
The McCoys moved to southern Illinois in 2016.
Shortly afterward, her mother passed away and during the mourning period she found God and from 2016-19 focused on being a mother, a wife and a Christian.
In 2019, she found a new sport to play, pickle ball.
Since then, Marlena has traveled and has competed at different levels in the sport, fulfilling her competitive nature.
She is employed at Watermark Nissan in Marion, Ill.
David “Moose” Ledger
A 1971 graduate of Man High School, David “Moose” Ledger played football, basketball and baseball all three years.
After graduation, Moose attended Marshall University for a short while before enlisting in the Army National Guard for six years.
He graduated from Marshall and completed his service to his country in 1978.
David has a teaching degree in Health and Physical Education and a degree in Driver’s Education.
He began teaching in 1978 and retired after 39 years in 2017.
He continued coaching, most recently as an assistant football and basketball coach at Tug Valley High School this year.
Coach Ledger spent his summers for 15 years as a coach for Sports International Football Camps associated with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers, the Washington Redskins and the Jacksonville Jaguars.
David has been honored and recognized many times in his coaching career at Gilbert, Kermit and in North Carolina.
He also helped coach in the old Kiwanis Bowl at Williamson, the Hatfield-McCoy Bowl and the North-South Football Classic. He also helped coach the 2015 Tug Valley Panthers to the state basketball tournament.
David and his wife, Donna, have two children, Taylor Ledger, and Michael Patton, and are the proud grandfather of six.
Harold Edward Peoples
Harold Peoples, a 1978 graduate of Man High School, played football as a junior and senior year in which he received All-State honors.
He also played basketball as a junior and senior and was awarded All–State Honors both years, and played baseball all three years.
Harold was an outstanding basketball player for the Hillbillies.
A recollection of his sophomore year recalled probably the “greatest moment” in his career.
As a 10th-grader, Harold had played two quarters in the JV game at home against Northfork High School, who had an 80 game winning streak in AA basketball.
The game was close and with about two minutes to go, Coach Maynard looked down his bench, saw Harold and put him into the game.
In the course of that two-minute span, Harold hit three baskets in a row, which put Man up by three points.
Man went on to win the game that night, breaking Northfork’s long winning streak.
As a senior, Harold tossed in 49 points in a game against Pineville.
There was not a 3-point time at that time, but he shot and made many points beyond that line.
Harold was the first to dunk at Man High School and and had three slams in a game against Scott.
Harold’s legacy is in his children, Harold Kelly, Charmaine O’Neal, Latasha Fowler, Jodreim Fowler, Tashawatah Martin, Brittany Hall, and Tracsette Elmore.
Mia Brown-Burton
As a 1984 graduate from Man High School, Mia Brown Burton played basketball, ran track and played softball all three years for the Hillbillies.
She played shortstop for the 1983 Man softball team, which went 23-0 and won the state championship, the first prep softball crown for any team in Logan County.
Mia says they had a great coach in Miss Glendale Waller who, “taught us all we need to know about softball.”
After graduation, Mia attended Southern Community College for a year and a half.
She then started working as a representative for a telemarketing firm.
In August of 1992 Mia married Doug Burton and has one son, Quinten.
Mia continued her career as a caregiver for the physically challenged, then went on to work as an instructor for an adult physically challenged program.
She later attended Ben Franklin Career and Tech, where she took health occupation class.
Afterward, Mia worked as a Dental Assistant for three years, and then worked for the Charleston Job Corps as a dental assistant for five years. Her last Job before retirement was a cook for Kanawha County Schools.
Mia and her husband Doug reside in Charleston.
Orlando King
Orlando King, a 1998 graduate from Man High School, played three sports – football, basketball and baseball – for the Hillbillies.
Afterward, he attended Marshall University for one year, and then decided to come home and attend Southern West Virginia Community College for one semester while deciding what he wanted to major in.
Orlando made the decision to move to Pikeville, Ky., and finish college there.
He attended UPike for one semester, and then registered at Pikeville Community College where he completed a degree in Telecommunications.
Currently Orlando is employed by the Walters Corporation for the last 11 years as a Sales Consultant
While attending Pikeville Community College he met his beautiful wife, Amber, and has been married for 19 years. Together, they have three children – Landon Lebron, Jordan Travon Ray, and daughter Londyn King.
Orlando spends most of his free time helping coach different sports for his children such as football, basketball, baseball and wrestling.
As a 10-year-old-, his son Landon is a three-year State Wrestling champion. Seven-year-old Travon is a State Wrestling Champion for two straight years.
Nathaniel Smith
Nathaniel Smith, a 2005 graduate of Man High School, was born in 1987 to Ed and Edith Smith of Curtis.
Smith played football, weightlifting and boxed throughout his high school career, competing in the Golden Gloves and winning the state tournament in 2004 and finishing with an 11-1 record.
He also competed in three Toughman Boxing events and also participated in cage fighting.
Smith played four years for the Man football team, receiving awards on both offense and defense.
As a junior and senior, he led the team in tackles and sacks.
In 2004, Smith broke the broke the school bench-pressing record at 375 pounds.
In his senior year, the Billies made it to their first playoff game in over a decade.
Smith garnered 16 scholarship offers from both D-1 and D-2 schools, choosing to play for the University of Charleston, where he played for two years until a back injury sidelined him.
Smith returned home and continued to be involved in the Midget League program form 2008-14.
In 2015, Nate joined the Man football staff as an assistant coach for Coach Harvey Arms and was the Billies' Defensive Coordinator.
Smith resides at South Man with his wife Leah Smith with their combined family – Gunnar Bragg, 15; Alliyah Smith, 10, Grace Browning, 8; Haven Smith, 5; and John Michael Smith, 1.
He gave his life to the Lord on June 6, 2021.
His family attends church at Becco United Baptist.
He and his brothers own and operate Legacy Concrete & Masonry.
Eddie “Bub” Tackett II (Service)
A 2001 graduate of Man High School, Eddie “Bub” Tackett II played baseball for the Hillbillies for four years.
He played 12 consecutive years of baseball from T-ball through high school.
Although baseball was his first love, Bub has continually supported the Man High School sports programs by serving in many capacities for the baseball, basketball and football programs.
Eddie has been the videographer for the Billies' football program since 2007, statistician for the basketball team in high school from 2009-16, and assisted the baseball team 2007-08. Currently, he is the President of the Man Quarterback Club.
Eddie graduated Cum Laude from Northern Kentucky University with a BS Degree in Library Informatics and now serves as the Director of the Buffalo Creek Memorial Library in Man.
He continues his community involvement by serving on the Board of Directors of the Buffalo Creek Watershed Association and as the second Vice President of the Man Lions Club, and is a member of the West Virginia Library Association.