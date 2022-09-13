HUNTINGTON — In the game’s most pivotal moments, the Marshall football team dug deep, and because of that, it left Notre Dame Stadium with a 26-21 win on Saturday.
Notre Dame had just regained the lead with a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter, and the Thundering Herd offense ran just four plays before punting the ball back to the Irish, trailing 15-12.
The Marshall defense, just a few moments later, allowed Chris Tyree to gain two yards on fourth-and-1 to keep the ensuing drive alive for the Irish. If the Herd was to win, it needed a stop.
When Owen Porter rushed off the edge, forcing Tyler Buchner into a quick throw on third down two plays later, the Herd got that stop and the Marshall offense took back over at its own 6-yard line with 10:32 left in the contest.
It was Marshall’s chance to get something going on offense with its back against the wall and 94 yards of green and 11 gold helmets between itself and the lead.
On third and 9, Herd quarterback Henry Colombi found Devin Miller for 11 yards to move the chains. On second and 5 near midfield, Khalan Laborn broke away for 42 yards to set the Herd up with first and goal. On third and goal, Colombi found Miller again, this time for the go-ahead score.
The execution on that drive alone was indicative of the mindset the entire Thundering Herd football program brought to South Bend, Indiana. The moment was never too big and that seemed to keep things in perspective for head coach Charles Huff and the team.
“Usually what happens (in these games) is a Group of Five, or lower-level school, creates some type of mistake,” Huff said. “A turnover, pick-six (or) a fumble, that ultimately allows the Power Five school to separate. We talked about having great competitive discipline.”
That meant the end goal had to be bigger than individual successes.
“I’ve got to do my job. I can’t get too concerned about making a big play or making a big sack or making the big touchdown run,” Huff said. “Competitive discipline means I can compete my tail off, but I’ve got to do my job. We talked about that at halftime, and I just walked up and down the sideline saying competitive discipline.”
When that approach is taken, sometimes the big plays just come naturally, and they came both on offense and defense for Marshall in the win over Notre Dame.
Laborn provided consistency in the running game, finishing with 163 yards and a touchdown. Colombi played smart with the football and didn’t take many risks when throwing it, completing 16 of 21 passes for 145 yards.
On Notre Dame’s final three possessions, the Herd intercepted two passes, one of which was returned for a touchdown, giving Marshall a double-digit lead. Notre Dame turned the ball over on downs twice.
“The defense was special from the jump,” Colombi said. “It seemed like anytime we were struggling on offense, the defense would pick us back up. It was special to see.”
In order to keep the momentum going, though, the Herd will have to get back to the drawing board this week as it prepares for its second of three consecutive road games. Marshall will take on Bowling Green State on Saturday in search of its first 3-0 start since the 2020 season and second since 2014.
Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.