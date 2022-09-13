Logan’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

HUNTINGTON — In the game’s most pivotal moments, the Marshall football team dug deep, and because of that, it left Notre Dame Stadium with a 26-21 win on Saturday.

Notre Dame had just regained the lead with a touchdown to begin the fourth quarter, and the Thundering Herd offense ran just four plays before punting the ball back to the Irish, trailing 15-12.

Luke Creasy is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch. Follow him on Twitter @LukeCreasy or reach him by phone at 304-526-2800.

Recommended for you