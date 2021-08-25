GOODY, Ky. — The Belfry Pirates graduated 14 seniors a season ago from a team that finished one win from the 3A State Title Game, including 9 of 11 starters from the offensive side of the ball and multiple starters on the defensive side of the ball.
Expectations are still high coming into the new gridiron season on Pond Creek as despite the losses, players and staff think the 2021 Pirates have the talent to make another deep postseason run.
“I think we can be a very competitive team this year,” longtime head coach Philip Haywood said during the Pirates annual Media Day. “Our goal is to always get a little better each day, keep improving and then somewhere mid October, late October, or maybe even in the playoffs we’ll start putting the pieces together.
“We do think we’ve got some pretty good skill and we’ve got some pretty good linemen, we’ve just got to get them in the right places and start doing the right things with them. So we’re going to have to figure those things out as we go, because we may not be quite as traditional of a Belfry offense as you’ve seen in the past. We’re going to have to do a couple of different things to get kids the ball that we think are our skill athletes. So that will take a little time, one for them to learn but we’ve got to learn it too. “
The key returning piece for the Pirates this season is no question all-state playmaker Isaac Dixon, who was named All-State a year ago after he ran the ball 125 times for 1,690 yards rushing and 25 touchdowns as a senior, good for over 13 yards per carry. He scored 30 total TDs on the season in only 11 games.
Dixon, who was originally supposed to be a member of the Class of 2020, took advantage of Senate Bill 128 passed by the Kentucky state senate last Spring as he chose to return to Belfry for another senior season.
After playing his entire career at running back, Dixon is prepared to move under center in 2021 and take snaps as a “wildcat style” quarterback.
“Last year I’m not going to lie I assumed we were going to make it back to state,” Dixon said. “I took it for granted and I’m not going to let that happen again. I’m going to do a lot more things to help the team our this year, no matter what it is...We’re not losing in the 4th round again, that’s for sure. As long as we keep our head on right and nobody gets hurt I think we’ll be back in that title game.”
For his career, the 2019 3A State Championship Game MVP has ran for 4,471 total yards, scored 58 rushing touchdowns, and reached the end zone 71 total times over the past four years for the red-and-white.
Dixon will be joined in the backfield this season by returning senior Zayne Hatfield, who started every game on defense a season ago, as well as junior backs Neal Copley and Dre’ Young.
As always, Dixon and the rest of the Pirate ball carriers will rely on the large Belfry offensive line to open up massive running lanes in the running game. The offensive line unit will be led by returning seniors Cameron Hensley and Logan McCoy, the latter of who has been nursing a knee injury leading up to the season.
Hensley, who has been a three-year starter on the offensive line, said that he has loved blocking for Dixon every step of the way.
“I love blocking for Dixon, he’s very humble. He comes and talks to us before and after every game and tells us he loves us, he’s a true brother,” Hensley said. “We’ve always had a bond with him. We love blocking for all of our backs, but he’s just been around so long it feels like I’ve been blocking for him for ever. It’s just great to watch the stuff he can do, he works hard day in and day out and leads by example.”
Other lineman that are going to be relied upon to step up in 2021 are senior Nick Sartin, juniors Brayden Spears, Jake Varney, and Kobe Hensley among others.
Defensively the Pirates will also have to replace several starters, including five of their top six tacklers from a season ago.
Hatfield is the teams top returning tackler as he garnered 53 stops from his safety position a season ago while Dixon will also be asked to play some in the secondary, to fill in for the loss of Miami (Ohio) commit Brett Coleman and Kentucky Wesleyan commit Tyler Chaffin.
Other returning contributors who will be relied upon on the defensive side of the ball are linemen Zack Savage and Brayden Spears, linebackers Noah Brown, Kade Justice, and Rudy Blackwell among others. Blackwell missed most of the 2020 season as he was rehabbing a torn ACL suffered during his freshman season in 2019.
Like every season, the Pirates 2021 10-game slate will feature several challenging contests, particularly in the first half of the schedule.
BHS will open the season on the road on Aug. 20 at 5A Pulaski County, before returning home on Aug. 27 to host the 5A runner-up from a season ago in Covington Catholic in the annual Community Trust Bank Pike County Bowl.
Coach Haywood’s club will then host 2020 2A champ Lexington Christian on Sept. 3, travel to 4A power Louisville Central on Sept. 10, and then return home to host rival Pikeville on Sept. 17.
The ‘Bucs will then play four straight games against their district opponents before ending the season at home on Oct. 29 in the annual matchup with 4A power Johnson Central, who is led by former BHS standout Jim Matney.
“This team will certainly be tried by fire, especially early on,” coach Haywood said. “It’s going to be a matter of us coming out and competing, we’ve got to be able to play hard every play against some pretty good teams and learn while doing it...I’m pretty excited about the year, and I know our coaching staff is because we know where we can be later, we just don’t what the process of getting there. But I’ve been pleased with our kids attitude so far, they come in every day wanting to learn. And I think if you’ve got that desire to do good, and if the want to is there then you have a good chance for success...it’s just a matter of time.”
The 2021 season will be Haywood’s 47th year as a head football coach in the state of Kentucky and his 38th straight year at Belfry High School. He remains the all-time winningest coach in the history of the Bluegrass state as he boasts an all-time record of 457 wins compared to just 140 losses.
Haywood, who has guided BHS to seven state championship victories over the years and 13 appearances in a state title game, contributed several factors to his ability to withstand the test of time and remain a head coach for over four decades.
“I think one of the things that has allowed me to coach this long is God has granted me good health, I’ve had very few medical issues of a serious nature and I’m very thankful for that,” Haywood said. “The second thing is I’ve had a great staff. I’ve got guys that almost run things out here, sometimes I joke and say I’m just a figure head anymore. These guys really know their stuff and we all have a great relationship, we are all in this together...The third thing is all the great players that we have had over the years. You can’t do anything without the players. They are the ones that win the games we just put them in a position to be successful...so I think the family and faith has been able to sustain me for this period of time, and it still feels pretty good to walk out on a Friday night, I still get a little charge out of that.”
Coach Haywood will be assisted this season by coaches Todd Cassell, Anthony Tackett, Matt Varney, Nathan Coleman, Jonathan Wright, Casey Lequire, Ryan Chapman, Jason Cross, Gary Runyon, Ben Staggs, and Jordan Scott.