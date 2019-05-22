The Associated Press
CINCINNATI - Hyun-Jin Ryu's shutout streak rolls on.
Ryu blanked the Reds over seven innings to extend his major league-leading streak to 31, Cody Bellinger hit his 17th homer and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat Cincinnati 8-3 on Sunday.
"He's just locked in right now with all of his pitches," manager Dave Roberts said of his starting pitcher. "It's fun to watch. He's healthy. The conditions, the situations don't matter."
Ryu (6-1) had baserunners in each of his first five innings, but none of them got past second base and he retired his last eight batters. Ryu allowed five hits with one walk and five strikeouts and lowered his ERA to a National League-best 1.52 for the season.
He went into the game second behind Milwaukee's Zach Davies.
"I wasn't crisp, especially early in the game," Ryu said through a translator. "There was a lot of traffic out there. I was able to execute the right pitches at the right time."
Alex Verdugo drove in three runs and Russell Martin added a solo homer for the West Division-leading Dodgers.
Verdugo's RBI double gave the Dodgers a 1-0 lead in the second inning and they added a run in the third on a fielder's choice.
Reds right fielder Yasiel Puig hit the wall while making a catch with the bases loaded to end the sixth inning.
Puig leaped and reached into the stands down the right-field line to catch Ryu's fly ball while colliding with the padded wall.
He was on the warning track for a few seconds before jogging off the field, rubbing his left elbow.
He batted in the bottom of the inning before leaving the game after the seventh with what manager David Bell said was a sprained right shoulder.
REDS 4, DODGERS 0: The Reds ended LA's streak of shutdown pitching with a little of their own, led by a starter who had yet to get a win.
Jesse Winker's homer ended LA's stretch of scoreless pitching, and Yasiel Puig singled home a pair of runs against his former team Saturday, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-0 victory that snapped the Dodgers' four-game winning streak.
The Reds beat the Dodgers for the first time in five games this season, including LA's three-game sweep in April.
The Dodgers are 34-23 at Great American Ball Park, the second-best mark by an NL team behind the Mets.
Tyler Mahle (1-5) got his first win in his ninth start, allowing four singles and a pair of walks in five innings. Mahle showed significant improvement over his April 16 start at Dodger Stadium, where he gave up a career-high 11 hits in a 6-1 loss.