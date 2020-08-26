It’s a season of change for the Cardinal Conference this football season.
As Mingo Central has been booted from the conference after a shocking 7-2 vote (with Logan and Chapmanville voting them to stay) the Cardinal is left with a nine-team league.
Scheduling has also been pain in the age of COVID-19 as the WVSSAC canceled Week 1 of the season and teams scrambled to find replacement games in their bye weeks.
Then as Logan County was color-coded red as a “hot spot” that also wiped out the Chapmanville/Poca and Logan/Sissonville openers set for September 4.
The Dots will now play at Wheeling Central, while the Indians will host St. Marys.
Other change has also come to the conference as Sissonville and Nitro will have Field Turf installed in their stadiums.
With existing artificial grass at Logan, Scott and Chapmanville, five out of the nine Cardinal Conference teams will have Field Turf.
But while there is change more things could stay the same.
The Poca Dots, the reigning Cardinal Conference champions, hope to keep their grip on the league again this fall.
“I think Poca is everyone’s top choice to be the best team in the conference,” Chapmanville coach James Barker said. “Ethan Payne is the Kennedy Award winner and has already signed on to play at Marshall and Toby Payne has been getting some Division I looks from Tennessee. I see a lot of good players on the rosters all across the conference. It’s getting to be a lot like the MSAC to where there are one or two really good teams and the rest of the teams also also pretty good.”
The Dots, coached by Seth Ramsey, went 10-0 during the regular season, then beat North Marion (42-27) in the Class AA playoffs before a 25-20 defeat to Oak Glen ended Poca’s season.
Kennedy Award winner Ethan Payne is back. Payne, a senior running back and Marshall recruit, rolled up 2,845 yards and scored 49 touchdowns last year.
Junior receiver-linebacker Toby Payne (Ethan’s younger brother), senior middle linebacker and leading tackler Dillon Taylor, senior quarterback Jay Cook and junior Gabe Keech, the team’s top returning lineman, also dot the Dots’ roster. Taylor topped the Dots last season with 175 total tackles in 12 games, including 26 tackles for loss and six quarterback sacks. He forced six fumbles and recovered three.
With John Covert (1,151 yards, 21 TDs) returning, Winfield also expects to be very good this season.
The Generals, coached by Craig Snyder, were 7-4 last season, getting routed 63-34 by Fairmont in the playoffs.
Herbert Hoover brings in new blood with first-year coach Joey Fields, the former head coach at Mingo Central. The Huskies were 4-6 last year.
Chapmanville Regional also has a first year head coach in James Barker, a longtime assistant. The Tigers had a break even 5-5 grid campaign a year ago.
Sissonville, a 6-4 team last year, hopes to make a jump into the playoffs.
Nitro, led by QB Trevor Lowe and coached by Zach Davis, was 4-6 last year.
Logan, Wayne and Scott are all coming off 1-9 seasons.
“It doesn’t get any easier this year with Poca bringing so much back,” Logan coach Jimmy Sheppard said. “Winfield has John Covert back. Sissonville will be solid but we aren’t getting to play them this year. They have their top running back returning and their quarterback. At Herbert Hoover they bring in Joey Fields and I’d imagine they will be bringing the spread offense in. James Barker comes in at Chapmanville but he’s not a new coach. He’s been coaching there for years. I think I could sit down and I could write down his offense. We both played under his dad. A lot of his offenses are very similar to what his dad ran at Logan. A lot of our is too.”
Barker said a lot of uncertainty is in the air this football season due to virus concerns, noting teams could be shut down if flare-ups happen. It’s already happened in Logan County.
“What makes it different this year is that you could play two games in a row and then get to orange or red and you might look better or worse than your record might indicate depending on who you play,” Barker said. “It’s going to be interesting to see who ranks where with all the uncertainty that’s going on right now.”
The season is scheduled to begin on September 4.
Two conference games are on tap as Scott travels to Wayne and Winfield goes to Herbert Hoover.
Class AAA St. Albans travels to nearby neighbor Nitro in the Battle for the the Bridge.
The Poca at Wheeling Central and the St. Marys at Sissonville matchups are the added games.
Logan opens September 11 at Mingo Central. Chapmanville opens the same night at Winfield.