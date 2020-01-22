Sometime early in the 2020 season, NASCAR will make one of its most anticipated announcements in several seasons when it releases the 2021 Cup Series schedule.
The upcoming 2020 season’s schedule gave some glimpses of what the sanctioning body may have in store as there has been some breaking away of what has always been a traditional schedule each season with very little change.
Just the moving of a race date at a track has always been considered somewhat of a big change to the schedule but a different date will no longer raise an eyebrow of what we may see.
Moving forward it could be that not all green flags will wave just during the weekends that midweek racing could become a reality. The length of races has always been a center of contention among both drivers and race fans and it could be that shorter races are just a year away.
One of Roger Penske’s first changes that just recently took place after he purchased Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the announcement that the Xfinity race that will be held at the historic venue during the Fourth of July weekend will be contested on the road course.
It could just be a change of pace for the Speedway that has struggled mightily when trying to sell tickets to NASCAR events in recent years or it could be Penske’s way of trying to capitalize of what seems to be the rising popularity of road course events on the Cup schedule.
Charlotte Motor Speedway changed its fall race from its traditional layout to what it calls a Roval in 2018 as it combines the road course located in the infield with part of its tri-oval. It joined Watkins Glen and Sonoma as the only road courses on the schedule but it has made its own niche with part of the layout being contested on the track’s fabled tri-oval.
Interesting note about Penske’s press conference when he announced that the Xfinity race would be on the Speedway’s road course is that he also said that the following year that the Cup Series might compete on the road course.
Hard to believe that the Brickyard 400 would ever not run on one of the most historic tracks in all of motorsports but it does open the door that nothing ever has to be forever and that includes the Cup Series schedule.
Everyone has an opinion on what NASCAR needs to do to its schedule to keep the competition for the title at a high level while at the same time keeping the fans engaged in what is a very long season. Fans can be torn between sports when their seasons overlap and that could be the case for the Cup Series.
No sport has the drawing power of football and that includes both the NCAAA and the NFL which basically takes over the sports scene from Labor Day to the playing of the Super Bowl held the first weekend in February. Every game matters both at the college and pro level which makes each game so important for fans wanting to attend in person or in front of their television.
The football schedule coincides with the 10-race playoff portion of the Cup schedule and after a 26-race regular season schedule, it is hard for racing to continue to build momentum towards its final race that will crown the champion.
Football and racing share many of the same fans and all but the hard core race fan are ready to move on and support their favorite football team once the pigskin is in the air.
Maybe the answer to some of the schedule’s woes is not to spread the season from February to November.
Forget butting heads with football, pack the schedule in between Daytona in February and early fall.
Some tracks may be eliminated from the schedule while others see their dates reduced or in the case of Pocono in 2020 hosting double header weekends.
More is not always best, sometimes less is better and that could be true for future Cup schedules.