'Downtown' Billies bury Bison with 3-point barrage By PAUL ADKINS padkins@hdmediallc.com padkins Author email Dec 20, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Logan’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Logan Banner. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 6 Buy Now Man's Aden Martin (2) looks to take the ball into the paint. PAUL ADKINS | The Logan Banner Buy Now Man's Caleb Blevins shoots in the Hillbillies' 73-50 win over Buffalo on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Logan's King Coal Classic. PAUL ADKINS | The Logan Banner Buy Now Man's Jacob Walls (20) battles for a rebound in Saturday night's game against Buffalo. PAUL ADKINS | The Logan Banner Buy Now Man's Jordan Adams drives along the baseline in the Hillbillies' 73-50 win over Buffalo on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Logan's King Coal Classic. PAUL ADKINS | The Logan Banner Buy Now Man High School's Trey Brown shoots in the Hillbillies' 73-50 win over Buffalo on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Logan's King Coal Classic. PAUL ADKINS | The Logan Banner Buy Now Man High School's Trey Brown puts up a shot in the Hillbillies' 73-50 win over Buffalo on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 at Logan's King Coal Classic. PAUL ADKINS | The Logan Banner Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save LOGAN – The Man High School boys' basketball team went downtown on Saturday night in its 73-50 win over Buffalo in the finale of Logan's King Coal Classic at Willie Akers Arena.The Hillbillies (3-1), ranked No. 2 in the state in Class A, sank 13 team 3-pointers in the route over the Bison.Caleb Blevins led the way with 29 points and six makes from beyond the 3-point arc.Trey Brown poured in 24 points and ripped the nets for five 3-pointers.Aden Martin and Andrew Cozart also each hit a 3 for Man. Martin finished with seven points and Cozart had five.The Billies also got four points from Jacob Walls, three from Jeremiah Harless and two each from Jordan Adams and Brady Hall-Montgomery.Blake Barnett and Bradley Harris tallied 11 and 10 points respectively to pace the Bison.Man led just 13-7 after one quarter but the lead continued to grow.The Billies outscored Buffalo (1-4) by a 19-10 margin in the second period to grab a 32-17 halftime lead. Man had an 8-0 run during the frame.A layup by Adams in the closing seconds gave Man the 15-point margin at the half.Blevins and Martin each drilled a trio of treys in the first half for Man.Man led 52-26 after three as Blevins canned back-to-back 3s.Man's 68-30 lead in the fourth quarter was its largest margin of the night.The Billies, coached by TJ Blevins, are scheduled to return to action after Christmas on Dec. 28 as Man plays at Class A sectional foe Sherman.Man then stays on the road for games at Mingo Central on Dec. 30 and at sectional foe Tolsia on Jan. 3.–2021-22 Man High SchoolBoys' Basketball Schedule (3-1):Dec. 8: Tolsia, W 72-38 Dec. 10: vs. East Ridge, Ky. (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), L 51-54 (OT)Dec. 11: vs. Mount View (at Bob Runyon Memorial Tournament at Chapmanville), W 41-39Dec. 18: vs. Buffalo (at King Coal Classic, Logan), W 73-50Dec. 28: at Sherman, 7:30 p.m.Dec. 30: at Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 3: at Tolsia, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 5: vs. Richwood (at Beckley), TBAJan. 7: Van, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 8: at Parkersburg Catholic, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 13: Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 18: Sherman, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 21: Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 25: Mingo Central, 7:30 p.m.Jan. 29: at Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 8: at Wyoming East, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 9: at Liberty-Raleigh, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 10: at Van, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 15: Tug Valley, 7:30 p.m.Feb. 22: Hurricane, 7:30 p.m. Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save padkins Author email Follow padkins Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Follow us on Facebook Follow us on Twitter Tweets by theloganbanner Stocks Market Data by TradingView