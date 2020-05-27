David Early and Obinna Killen will get one more shot, hopefully, to play a high school basketball game as both were selected to play in the upcoming Scott Brown Classic, set for Saturday, July 18 at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.
The game was postponed from its original date of April 18 by COVID-19 concerns.
The Scott Brown Classic, an all-star game for top West Virginia prep seniors, is set to enter its 31st year.
Killen and Early, both headed to play at Marshall University this fall, are slated to play for the Class AA/A squad.
Killen, a 6-foot-9 forward/center at Chapmanville Regional High School, was the captain of the Class AA All-State team this season and was third in the voting for Bill Evans Award Player of the Year honors.
Killen, a dominant defender and rebounder for four seasons, averaged 21 points, 12.5 rebounds and 7.1 blocked shots per game this year for the Tigers, who were gunning for a third straight state title before the season was cut short due to the virus outbreak.
The Tigers went 22-2 this season and sported a 97-10 mark over the last four years, winning back-to-back Class AA state crowns and also finishing state runner-up in 2017 in Killen’s freshman year.
This season, Chapmanville was ranked No. 1 in the final state regular-season poll were expected to grab the top seed for the state tournament.
The only two losses this season for Chapmanvile were to Logan and Christ Church Episcopal, S.C. (24-2). The setback to Logan is the only loss for the Tigers against a West Virginia team in their last 67 such games.
Killen helped Chapmanville to signature wins over Class AAA state tournament entry Wheeling Park (61-48) at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling and Class AA No. 2 Bluefield (60-50) on a neutral floor at Beckley. Killen had a double-double in both games, scoring 17 points and grabbing 14 rebounds against Wheeling Park and tallying 21 points and snatching 12 boards against the Beavers.
In addition, Killen developed a 3-point shooting game and was the second-most accurate long range shooter on the team. He also was an 82 percent free throw shooter.
Early — A 6-4, 240-pound senior at Logan, became the top scorer in Logan’s long and illustrious basketball history this season with more than 2,200 career points.
He averaged 27.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals this season, and turned in 11 double-doubles, sparking the Wildcats (16-8) into the Region 4 co-finals.
Early was also second in the Bill Evans Award voting, and like Killen, was both First-Team All-State and First-Team All-Cardinal Conference. Early also was the Cardinal Conference scoring champion for the third straight year.
Set to compete for the Class AAA team in the Scott Brown Classic are some Kanawha Valley players including: Rodney Toler (St. Albans); Austin Dearing (Hurricane); Karrington Hill (Capital); and Gus Eddy (George Washington).
The Class AAA stars will play the Class AA-A stars in the final game of the day at 7 p.m. Also on the AAA team are the University duo of Kaden Metheny, the state’s player of the year, and KJ McClurg.
Earlier games that day showcase six southern West Virginia teams for the 2020-21 season — Greater Beckley Christian against Wyoming East at 1 p.m., Independence versus Westside at 3 and Woodrow Wilson against Shady Spring at 5.
Game director Bob Bolen noted that since the event takes place during the three-week summer practice period, schools can use their regular coaches to direct their teams.
A slam dunk contest and 3-point shootout will also be held prior to the 7 p.m. game for Class AAA and AA-A team members. Ticket information will be released at a later date.
Rick Ryan of the Charleston Gazette-Mail contributed to this report.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.