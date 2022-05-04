SETH — Chapmanville took a 3-0 lead in the first frame of the game and Sherman was unable to climb out of the hole and erase the deficit as the Lady Tigers went on to win, 6-3.
Sherman threw their ace Chloe Treadway on a chilly Wednesday evening in Seth but she found early trouble navigating the top half of the Lady Tiger lineup in the first inning as they mustered four hits and a trio of runs.
After a rainout versus Man on the previous day, Sherman came in winners of four of their last seven contests and Chapmanville also produced the same ratio.
Powered by a strong pitching performance from freshman hurler Chloe Murphy and homeruns from junior Erin Adkins and senior Ashleigh Mahon, the Class AA Lady Tigers moved to (12-8) on the season and Sherman dropped to (12-7).
Sherman found footing in the fourth inning thanks to a 2-run homerun from senior Hailea Skeens but the Lady Tide was unable to build on that offensive momentum. Senior Bailey Lafferty added a solo shot in the game for Sherman.
Both Murphy and Treadway dug in on the mound to keep baserunners to a minimum when potential trouble arose but it was Murphy who found the win column.
Sherman coach Terri Dawn Williams gave credit to the Lady Tigers.
“Chapmanville is a good team and when you get behind in the first inning it’s hard to fight back,” she said after the game. “Our girls fought but we never got ahead.”
Chapmanville produced 10 hits in the game and Sherman had six. Both squads played errorless defense.
Chapmanville was set to wrap up their regular season on April 29 when the played host to Nitro and Sherman wrapped up their regular season on the same evening as they hosted Liberty (Raleigh).
Chapmanville hitting — Emma Muncy 1 for 4, Ashleigh Mahon 2 for 4 with a homerun, Brooke Christian 2 for 3, Baylee Belcher 2 for 2, Erin Adkins 2 for 3 with a homerun.
Sherman hitting — Lauren Guthrie 1 for 4, Hailea Skeens 1 for 4 with a 2-run homerun, Bailey Lafferty 1 for 3 with a home run, Zoey Steele 1 for 2, Madison Anglesano 1 for 2
Reporter Phil Perry can be reached at 304-307-2401.