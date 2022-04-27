WEST MADISON — Chapmanville preserved an early lead and a late push by Scott to defeat the Skyhawks 5-3 in West Madison on April 20.
Griffin Miller took the hill for Scott and he was opposed by Evan Plumley for the visiting Tigers.
The Tigers (8-6) struck early thank to singles from Andrew Farley and Jacob Topping plating Adam Mullins, Farley and Tyson Thompson in the frame.
Scott came into the game winners of three in a row after a slow start to the season. Chapmanville came in as winners of their last three including a tight 4-2 win over Capital.
Both squads had notched recent wins over Winfield.
The Skyhawks (5-11) found the plate in the third when Luke Knight singled to start the inning and advanced to third on consecutive groundouts. He found the plate on a defensive error by the Tigers — making the score 3-1 and getting Scott in position to make a run.
Chapmanville wasn’t having it on this night.
Trey Butcher scored on a stolen base attempt to second base to put Chapmanville in the drivers seat, 4-1.
In the fifth, Chapmanville got an insurance run when Farley singled home Eli Pridemore.
Scott made the game interesting in the seventh when Brady Carrico rallied his team when Brady Carrico singled and was pushed home by grounder off of the bat of Cooper Martin. With two outs, Miller then doubled to left field and Martin scored on the throw,
Plumley earned the win for the Tigers going six and two-thirds innings, allowing three runs on three hits and striking out three. Farley threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.
Miller took the loss for Scott, lasting seven innings, allowing eight hits and five runs while fanning ten Tigers and walking none. Miller led Scott with a pair of hits. Farley went 2 for 3 at the plate to lead Chapmanville.
Chapmanville committed three errors in the game and Scott two. The Tigers will play at logan on April 27 and Scott will play at cross-county Van on April 28.
CHPM — 0 3 0 0 1 1 0 — 5 8 3
SCOTT — 0 0 1 0 0 0 2 — 3 4 2
