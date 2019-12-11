FALLING ROCK -- It was a tough opener for the Logan High School boys' basketball team, which lost 55-48 at Herbert Hoover on Tuesday, Dec. 10 in the season opener.
Logan played the game without senior all-state guard David Early, who was recently declared eligible to play by the WVSSAC.
Early, who had played the early portion of the season at Beckley Prep, reportedly did not have the required minimum 10 practices in. He scored more than 30 points in eight games last season and averaged 26.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game for the 20-5 Cats and was the Cardinal Conference's leading scorer.
"We played really really hard but could not make a shot," Logan coach Zach Green said. "We went 7 for 27 from 3s but it was a good experience for our young guys. David Early nor Cameron Hensley played."
Mitchell Hainer led Logan (0-1) with a 20-point effort.
Noah Cook and sophomore guard Trey Brown had nine points each for Logan. All of Brown's points came on a trio of 3-pointers. Sophomore Carson Kirk had six points, while freshman Aiden Slack tossed in four points.
Trey Chapman poured in 20 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for a double-double in leading Hoover to victory.
Josh Swecker fired in 14 points for the Huskies (1-0). Hoover’s starting point guard Grant Bonner went down in the first quarter with a concussion and did not return.
Logan is not scheduled to play again until Dec. 17 in a road game at Scott. Early is not expected to play against the Skyhawks either.
"No. (He) will not play against Scott," Green said.
The Cats then play Dec. 19-21 in the Smoky Mountain Shootout at Gatlinburg, Tennessee.
Logan's home opener is not until Jan. 14 as county rival and two-time defending state champion Chapmanville comes to Willie Akers Arena.