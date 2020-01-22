LOGAN — After Tuesday night’s big win over county rival and two-time defending state champion Chapmanville, the Logan High School boys’ basketball team was worried about a letdown on Friday night against Wayne.
There was none, as the Class AA No. 3-ranked Wildcats crushed the Pioneers, 91-53, at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Logan got a big 40-point effort from All-State senior guard David Early in the rout.
The Cats improved to 9-3 overall and 5-1 in the Cardinal Conference with the victory and won their sixth straight game. The Pioneers dropped to 2-9, 0-6. Logan swept the season series with Wayne, also taking a 78-54 win on Jan. 7 on the road.
Twelve Logan players broke into the scorebook in the blowout win.
No other Wildcat, however, reached double digits other than Early.
Mitchell Hainer tossed in eight points, while Aiden Martin had seven and Noah Cook and Garrett Williamson had six apiece. Trey Brown and Jarron Glick had five each. Aden Slack added four points, while Carson Cook and Scott Browning tallied three apiece. Chance Maynard and Corey Townsend chipped in with two points each.
Jacob Merritt led Wayne with 19 points. Nick Bryant had 12 points.
Logan led 26-20 after a high scoring first period. It was 45-29 Logan at the half and the Cats held a 66-41 after three.
The Wildcats were scheduled to travel to Nitro on Tuesday.
Logan then hosts Mingo Central on Jan. 28 and then hosts the annual King Coal Classic Jan. 31-Feb. 1 taking on Wesley Christian, Kentucky, and Parkersburg Catholic. Logan travels to Chapmanville on Feb. 4 and will be looking for a sweep over the Tigers.
Logan then closes out the season with four out of its last five games at home.