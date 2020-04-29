David Early closed out his Logan High School career ranked 16th on the list of all-time scorers in West Virginia high school basketball history.
Early, Marshall University signee, finished with 2,136 points for the Wildcats on the list compiled by Doug Huff. Early, however, had surpassed 2,200 points before season’s end.
He was second this year in the Bill Evans Award voting, given each season to the top player in the state of West Virginia.
Early — A 6-4, 240-pound senior, became the top scorer in Logan’s long and illustrious basketball history this season.
He averaged 27.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals this season, and turned in 11 double-doubles, sparking the Wildcats (16-8) into the Region 4 co-finals where the season ended due to the Wuhan Coronavirus outbreak.
Early had several standout performances this season, tossing in 42 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in a 55-53 double overtime win over Poca.
He also poured in 39 points and snatched 18 boards in an 85-82 OT victory over George Washington in the Battle For the Armory at Beckley.
Early scorched the nets for 40 points and added 17 rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 91-53 home win over Wayne.
He had 11 double-doubles and six games with 27 or more points and 14 or more rebounds.
Logan lost 57-51 to Chapmanville in the Class AA Region 4 Section 2 championship game at Mingo Central. It was the third straight year the Wildcats were sectional runner-ups to the Tigers.
Other former Logan players are also on the all-time list.
Noah Cottrill, who played at Logan in 2010 in his senior season and led the Cats to the Class AAA state championship, was 29th on the all-time scoring list with 1,978 points. He also played two years at Poca and spent his junior season at no-WVSSAC member Mountain State Academy.
Paul Williamson, who played for Logan from 2008-11 and was also on the 2010 team, is 36th on the all-time list with 1,935 points.
It was Williamson, who Early surpassed this season to break Logan’s all-time record.
Tug Valley High School’s Greg Davis rankes ninth all-time with 2,324 points. He played for the Panthers from 1997-2000 and was a member of Tug’s state championship team of 1999.
Alan Miller (2001-04) of Gilbert High School, is 25th all time with 2,003 points.
West Virginia career scoring leaders(Compiled by Doug Huff)
2,965 — Josh Delawder, Paw Paw, 1997-2000
2,660 — Paul Popovich, Flemington, 1955-58
2,619 — Rod Thorn, Princeton, 1956-59
2,519 — Preston Boswell, Magnolia 2013-16
2,504 — Bill Maphis, Romney, 1957-60
2,498 — Herbie Brooks, Mullens, 1981-84
2,386 — Chase Harler, Wheeling Central, 2013-16
2,354 — Don Jones, Sherrard, 1956-59
2,324 — Greg Davis, Tug Valley, 1997-2000
2,269 — Mike Carson, Sistersville, 1966-69
2,247 — Kevin Wells, Ceredo-Kenova, 1987-90
2,210 — Chase Fischer, Ripley, 2008-11
2,203 — Ron Williams, Weir, 1961-64
2,199 — Brett Nelson, St Albans, 1997-99
2,143 — Luke LeRose, Nicholas/Shady Spring, 2017-20
2,136 — David Early, Logan, 2017-20
2,128 — Mick Cooper, Harman, 1961-64
2,128 — Scott Shillingburg, Harman, 1997-2000
2,117 — Lou Mott, Pine Grove, 1953-56
2,116 — Tim Dagostine, Poca, 1982-85
2,054 — Mark Winters, Magnolia, 2010-13
2,038 — Kaden Metheny, University, 2017-20
2,024 — Ted Talkington, Magnolia, 2001-2004
2,024 — Cody Jarrett, Sissonville, 2002-2005
2,003 — Alan Miller, Gilbert, 2001-2004
1,997 — Earl Jones, Mount Hope, 1977-79
1,996 — David Bosley, Paden City, 1990-93
1,995 — Mark Catlett, Hedgesville, 1967-70
1,978 — Noah Cottrill, Poca/Logan, 2007-2010
1,978 — Marcus Davis, Calhoun County, 2001-2004
1,976 — Brett Vincent, Lincoln-South Harrison, 1983-86
1,957 — Bryan Woolsey, Pineville, 1988-91
1,956 — Rod Hundley, Charleston, 1951-53
1,946 — David Daniel, Sherman, 1978-80
1,941 — Bob Hummell, Moundsville, 1963-66
1,935 — Paul Williamson, Logan, 2008-11
1,920 — Larry Carr, Charles Town, 1968-70
1,920 — Ben Shrader, Mercer Christian, 2002-2004
1,920 — Cade Ullman, Parkersburg Catholic, 2016-19
1,912 — Dusty Mullins, Ravenswood, 2005-08
1,904 — Randy Jennings, Montcalm, 1975-78
1,902 — Warren Baker, Greenbrier East, 1970-72
NOTE: Delawder, Davis, Wells, Boswell, Harler, Fischer, Nelson, LeRose, Early, Shillingburg, Winters, Metheny, Talkington, Miller, Bosley, Cottrill, Davis, Williamson, Shrader and Mullins played in era of 3-point field goals; Nelson, Earl Jones, Hundley, Daniel, Carr and Baker played just three varsity seasons; Cottrill scored 836 points at non-SSAC Mountain State in 2009 and his totals from that season are not included.