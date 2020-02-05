David Early and Obinna Killen have been teammates before as members of the same AAU summer basketball team.
They will be teammates again next fall at Marshall University.
Early verbally committed to the Marshall University men’s basketball program on Tuesday, Jan. 28 on a night he made the the game-winning shot in Logan’s 50-48 win at home over Mingo Central. It was also the night he surpassed Paul Williamson as Logan High School’s all-time leading scorer.
The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Early chose the Thundering Herd over offers from West Virginia University, Duquesne, Ohio University and Robert Morris.
Early, last year’s Cardinal Conference scoring champion and the current league leader this season, is averaging 26.8 points per game for the Wildcats.
Early said he’s excited to play for Dan D’Antoni and the Thundering Herd. He’ll also be joining Chapmanville’s Devin Collins at Marshall. Collins is currently a freshman member of the Herd squad.
He made his announcement on Twitter.
“First, I want to thank God for blessing me and giving me the ability to do what I love,” he wrote. “Thank you to my family for pushing me, supporting me and turning me into the man that I am. A huge thank you to my coaches for pushing me to be the player that I am today. Thank you to they community that has supported me since Day 1. Last I want to thank all the colleges that has recruited me throughout my high school career. With that being said I have decided to further my academic and athletic career at Marshall University. #GoHerd.”
He received scores and scores of well wishes in joining the Herd family.
“Let’s work,” tweeted Early.
“Yes sir,” tweeted Killen back to him.
Early said he likes the idea of playing in a system that allows for plenty of offensive freedom at Marshall.
“I fit in with their style of play in terms of passing and scoring,” Early told WV MetroNews. “I can create for other players.”
Logan coach Zach Green said he’s proud of all of Early’s accomplishments in his prep career.
It was fitting that he breaks the record and makes the game winning shot,” he said. “He’s a kid who really deserves it. He’s put in a lot of hours in the gym and he’s really been consistent in his four years here. He’s been an outstanding scorer and we’ve been happy to have him at Logan High School.”
Early began his senior season at Beckley Prep but decided to transfer back home to Logan.
He was ruled eligible to play in December but missed the Wildcats’ first two games.
Thinking he had already logged the required 14 practices which are mandated by the WVSSAC, Logan headed to Tennessee for a Christmas tournament. He in fact only had 13 practices and Logan had to forfeit games it won over Muscle Shoals, Alabama and Pikeville, Kentucky.
Going into last week’s King Coal Classic at Logan, Early has led Logan to eight straight wins and the No. 3 state ranking in Class AA. One of those wins was a victory over county rival Chapmanville, a game which broke the Tigers’ 54-game in-state winning streak going back three seasons.
Early, who has been an all-state player all three years with the Wildcats, began his prep career as a freshman, averaging 19.6 points per game.
Then, as a sophomore, Early averaged 21.6 points And last season, as a junior, he averaged 26.2 points, 7.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals per contest.
One thing, however, has eluded Early. He’s never played in the state tournament.
The last two years, Logan has lost regional co-championship games on the road. Last year, the Cats were upended at Poca, 61-55. Two years ago, a 55-50 setback at Winfield kept Logan from reaching the state tourney.