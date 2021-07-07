LOGAN — David Early will be giving back to Logan High School and the Logan basketball community later this month.
Early, a 6-foot-4 sophomore member of the Marshall University basketball team and former Wildcat standout, will be speaking at the Runnin’ Wildcat Basketball Camp, set for July 19-21 at Logan’s Willie Akers Arena.
Early closed out his Logan High School career in 2020 ranked 16th on the list of all-time scorers in West Virginia high school basketball history.
Early finished with 2,136 points for the Wildcats on the list compiled by Doug Huff. Early, however, had surpassed 2,200 points before season’s end and closed out his prep career as the all-time leading scorer in Logan High School history.
He was second in the Bill Evans Award voting in 2020, given each season to the top player in the state of West Virginia.
During his senior season at LHS, Early averaged 27.8 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals, and turned in 11 double-doubles, sparking the Wildcats (16-8) into the Region 4 co-finals where the season ended due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Early had several standout performances his senior year, tossing in 42 points and grabbing 17 rebounds in a 55-53 double overtime win over Poca. He also poured in 39 points and snatched 18 boards in an 85-82 OT victory over George Washington in the Battle For the Armory at Beckley.
Early scorched the nets for 40 points and added 17 rebounds, three assists and four steals in a 91-53 home win over Wayne.
He had 11 double-doubles and six games with 27 or more points and 14 or more rebounds.
Last season at Marshall in his freshman year, Early averaged 1.2 points per game and had 22 appearances with one start. He was 29 of 78 shooting from the floor for 37.2%. He made 21 of 53 of his 3-point attempts for 39.6 percent. He also had 26 rebounds, 12 assists, 11 steals and a blocked shot.
Marshall finished 15-7 last season and 9-5 in Conference USA play.
The Runnin’ Wildcat Basketball Camp is slated to run from 9 am to 1 p.m. each day at the field house.
The camp is for boys and girls ages 4-13 and the cost is $40 per camper.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter at @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.