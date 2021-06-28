Eight Logan High School baseball players and four from Chapmanville Regional have been named to the All-Cardinal Conference Baseball Team.
The all-conference team was voted on by the league coaches and released on Sunday night by Cardinal Conference Commissioner Ollie Hunting.
The Wildcats, which closed out at 29-6 and won the Class AA state championship, was well represented on the all-conference team.
Dawson Maynard and Tyler Fenwick were named to the First Team, while Korbin Bostic and Jake Ramey were on the Second Team.
Maynard was also named as the Cardinal Conference Player of the Year.
Garrett Williamson, Aiden Slack, Konner Lowe and Carson Kirk of Logan were named Honorable Mention All-Conference.
Chapmanville, which struggled to a 12-20 season this year with a young team, had Will Kirkendoll on the First Team, Jake Justice on the Second Team and Evan Plumley and Tyson Thompson named Honorable Mention.,
Maynard, a sophomore, had a big year for Logan, hitting .402 this season with one homer and 28 RBIs. He was also 5-0 on the hill with a 1.10 ERA with 55 strikeouts in 38 1/3 innings pitched.
Fenwick, a senior, hit .352 with 15 RBI and was the winning pitcher in Logan's 13-0 win over North Marion in the Class AA state finals on Saturday. The lefty was 1-1 on the hill heading into the state tourney with a 1.12 ERA. He had 56 strikeouts in 37 2/3 innings of work.
Bostic, a junior outfielder, hit .444 with one homer, 20 RBIs, four doubles, two triples and 36 total hits.
Ramey, Logan's sophomore catcher, batted .393 this season with 26 RBIs with six doubles, a triple and 35 total hits.
Williamson, a sophomore second baseman, hit .344 with 26 RBIs and three doubles.
Slack, a sophomore outfielder, had a .375 average this season with 12 RBIs, six doubles and a triple.
Lowe, a sophomore first baseman, hit .410 this season with 29 RBIs, four doubles and 34 hits. He had the game winning hit last Friday in Logan's 5-4 win over Herbert Hoover in the state semifinals.
Kirk, a junior infielder, batted .333 this year with 13 RBIs, three doubles and four triples.
Kirkendoll, Chapmanville's junior second baseman, hit .354 this season with 13 RBIs and 14 stolen bases. He also struck out 35 batters in a 35-inning worksheet.
Justice, the Tigers' senior outfielder, hit .290 this season with 12 RBIs and six stolen bases. He made just one error all season as Chapmanville's starting center fielder.
Eight Scott players were named all-conference with Alex Epling and Griffin Miller on the First Team. Dylan Grant and Hunter Hull were on the Second Team. Luke Knight, Brady Carrico, Austin Light and Patrick Walls were named Honorable Mention.
Seven players from Sissonville were honored. Huntter Montgomery, Levi Tinsley and Dylan Griffith were on the First Team. Isaiah Ramsey, Collin Cottrell and Colten Carpenter were Second Team. Brayden Perdue was Honorable Mention.
Seven from state tournament team Herbert Hoover were voted all-conference. Matthew Toops and Brayden Rollyson were First Team. Nick Grayam and Ryan Elkins were Second Team. Tucker Purdy, Jack Copenhaver and Ryan Beasley were Honorable Mention.
Andrew Scarberry (First Team), Tyler Anderson (Second Team) and Hagen Summers (Honorable Mention) were Nitro's representatives.
Peyton Stover of Winfield was named to the First Team. Dylan Kuhl was Second Team and Brett Bumgarner was Honorable Mention.
For Wayne, Cameron Cade was on the First Team, Levi Cassidy on the Second Team and Brayden Queen and Chase Jackson were both Honorable Mention.
Three players from Poca were named All-Conference as well with Jay Cook (First Team), Gabriel Keech (Second Team) and Christian LeRose (Honorable Mention) being the selections.