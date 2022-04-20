With a trio of hits — including three home runs and five RBIs — Scott leaned on her as the Lady Skyhawks nabbed a 9-5 win over Chapmanville on April 12 at Lick Creek Park.
Tatum Halley was on the bump for Scott and Chloe Murphy for Chapmanville.
Chapmanville struck first.
After Halley plunked Baylee Belcher in the top of the first frame, Belcher advanced to third after tagging up on a fly ball and then on a wild pitch — came home to give the Lady Tigers a 1-0 lead.
Scott (11-6) came back in the bottom of the inning when Elkins blasted a 2-run home run to dead center, putting Scott up, 2-1. Later in the inning, Kayleigh Ellis singled and drove home Dailan Adkins to tack on another run.
In the second, Elkins repeated the feat — she blasted another 2-run home run to center. Scott led 5-1.
Chapmanville (3-4) struck in the third when Murphy hit a deep shot to the outfield to plate Brooke Christian, and Chapmanville made it 5-2. Just an out later, Erica Sigmon is driven home on a groundout by Mikayla Tomblin.
In the bottom of the fourth, Elkins struck once again with a bomb for Scott with a third home run to centerfield and Scott led 6-3.
The Lady Tigers got a run back in the sixth when Erin Adkins pushed Sigmon home with a single to right and Scott’s lead was cut to 6-4 before Scott closed the door with three late runs.
Halley got the win for Scott. She allowed six hits and five runs over five-and-two-thirds innings while fanning two. Cambri Barker recorded the last two outs to earn the save for Scott.
Murphy took the loss for Chapmanville as she went six innings, allowing nine runs on 11 hits and striking out six Lady Skyhawks.
Scott finished with 11 hits as Elkins, Natalie Green and Abigail Cook all had multiple hits for Scott. Chapmanville was paced by six players with a single hit.
Scott will host Point Pleasant on April 20 and Chapmanville will host Sissonville on the same night.
Scott hitting — Price 1 for 3, 2 runs, Halley 1 for 3, 1 run, Elkins 3 for 3, 4 runs, 5 RBIs, 3 HR, Adkins 1 run, Green 3 for 4, 1 RBI, Cook 2 for 4, 2 RBIs, Ellis 1 for 3 1 RBI
Chapmanville hitting — Belcher 1 for 2 1 run, Mahon 1 for 4, Christian 1 run, Sigmon 1 for 3, 2 runs, Adkins 1 for 2, 1 RBI, Murphy 1 for 3, 1 run, 1 RBI, Tomblin 1 for 3, 2 RBIs
