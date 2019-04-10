HUNTINGTON - Marshall Thundering Herd senior guard Jon Elmore was chosen for the Senior CLASS Award second team.
A Senior CLASS Award release (www.seniorclassaward.com) said the name is an acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School. The Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.
Eligible student-athletes must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: classroom, community, character and competition.
All-American forward Luke Maye from the North Carolina Tar Heels was named as the most outstanding senior student-athlete in a nationwide vote of Division I men's basketball coaches, national basketball media and fans.
"There isn't a finer example of someone who put in more effort and, as a result, got more out of his college experience than Luke," North Carolina head coach Roy Williams said. "He's an outstanding student and a terrific basketball player who worked hard in both areas to excel at a very high level."
Maye was a two-time Academic All-American and the Atlantic Coast Conference's top scholar-athlete, an All-American player and a two-time All-ACC player. Williams said he will be remembered by generations of Tar Heel fans for helping win a national championship in 2017.
Elmore was announced as one of 10 finalists when Senior CLASS Award voting began in February.
Since the voting started he was an All-Conference USA first team choice, set school and conference all-time records with 2,638 points and 783 assists and was an important part of Marshall winning the CollegeInsider.com Tournament championship.
His credentials listed on the award website included making the C-USA Commissioner's Honor Roll in his first three seasons and carrying a 3.49 GPA.
He was described as a leader on and off the court who is well-spoken and very skilled when it comes to public speaking, handling local and national interviews.
"Whether it's basketball or other professional pursuits, he will do well once his career at Marshall is complete," the website information said.
His community involvement included participation in Chili Fest, a Walk to End Alzheimer's, the Greek Festival, Super Day at the Rec and a visit with the Herd by Milton Middle School students.
2018-10 CLASS Awards
First team
n Luke Maye, North Carolina (winner)
n Clayton Custer, Loyola Chicago
n Mike Daum, South Dakota State
n Ethan Happ, Wisconsin
n Reid Travis, Kentucky
Second team
n Jon Elmore, Marshall
n Drew McDonald, Northern Kentucky
n Josh Perkins, Gonzaga
n Dylan Windler, Belmont
n Justin Wright-Foreman, Hofstra
CELEBRATION: Marshall is having its End of Year Awards Reception at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 13, in the St. Mary's Conference Center, 2849 5th Ave., Huntington.
"We have a banquet Saturday," head coach Dan D'Antoni said after Marshall defeated Green Bay in the CollegeInsider.com Tournament finals. "Hope everybody will come. Buy a ticket. Hopefully some are still available. If not, stand outside."
Tickets are $100 and available by contacting the Big Green Scholarship Foundation office by phone (304-696-4661) or email (biggreen@marshall.edu). Catered by 21 at the Frederick with heavy hors d'ouvres and an open bar.
CIT ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM: C.J. Burks (MVP), Jon Elmore, Taevion Kinsey, Marshall; ShanQuan Hemphill, Sandy Cohen III, Green Bay; Tyrik Armstrong, Jeremy Combs, Texas Southern; Trevond Barnes, Hampton.
SUMMER CAMPS: Marshall announced the schedule for its summer camps.
n Herd Camp (ages 7-17): June 10-13 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
n High School Team Camp: June 20-21.
n Middle School Shootout: June 22.
n High School Team Shootout: June 28.
n Little Herd Camp (age 5-sixth grade): July 8-11 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Contact Neal Scaggs, Marshall director of basketball operations, at 304-696-3586 or scaggs14@marshall.edu.