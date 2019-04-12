LOGAN - The Chapmanville and Logan baseball teams have produced many diamond gems over the years.
The Tigers and Wildcats have met in numerous big regular season games, post-season tournament games and sectional championship matchups with everything on the line.
Tuesday night's county clash produced another classic, as Chapmanville outlasted Logan 7-3 in a 14-inning, four-hour marathon at Logan High School's Roger E. Gertz Field.
The epic clash, however, might have only been the second-most memorable game in the longstanding Logan vs. Chapmanville baseball rivalry.
At least in the last couple of decades.
Back on April 25, 2001, Chapmanville and Logan met on the LHS diamond in game which needed no superlative adjectives.
That year, 20-0 Chapmanville, ranked No. 1 in the state in Double-A, squared off with 17-0 Logan, rated No. 1 in the state in Triple-A in an epic battle of the unbeatens and the number ones.
More than 1,000 fans crammed into the Logan ball yard that night, standing in every nook and cranny behind the backstop and down the fence lines in the bullpens to watch as the Wildcats defeated Chapmanville 3-1.
Logan ace pitcher and hard-throwing right-hander Brandon Chambers, who would later be named as the State Player of the Year, out-dueled Tigers' ace Aaron Kelly in perhaps the biggest ever game between the Wildcats and Tigers in baseball.
Logan and then head coach Roger Gertz, which had won the 2000 Class AAA state championship, would repeat as state champions that year as the Cats defeated Jefferson 5-1 in the state finals at the old Watt Powell Park in Charleston to close out a 32-3 season.
Chapmanville would also be in Charleston but a key error late in the game would end up costing the Tigers in a 7-6 loss to Winfield in the state tournament. The game would end up being then head coach Ted Ellis' last game as the Chapmanville skipper as he retired after 30 seasons following the loss. Longtime assistant coach Danny Godby also called it a career as Chapmanville finished the season at 30-5.
Ellis was asked of that year's Logan/Chapmanville game.
He said simply,"You'll never see a game like this ever again."
He was right.
THINKING OF TED: Speaking of Ted Ellis, it was announced over the PA system before Tuesday's game that he had suffered a heart attack and was recovering at a Pikeville, Kentucky hospital.
Chapmanville's fans in attendance watched the game with heavy hearts, thinking of the legendary Tigers' Hall of Fame coach.
"I haven't heard a whole lot," Chapmanville coach Josh Rakes said. "Eric Ellis has been out of the building and has been with his father and we've been trying to get some updates. We obviously want to make sure that Ted is OK."
BREAKING DOUBLE DIGITS: Chapmanville only got to seven runs on Tuesday, breaking its string of recent double digit games.
The Tigers were coming off four straight wins in which CRHS had scored 10 runs or more in wins over Westside (15-10), Poca (19-13), Nitro (17-1) and Wayne (10-3).
THE RIVALRY: Since the Chapmanville/Logan series resumed in 2017 the teams have now won three games apiece.
Logan went 3-1 vs. the Tigers last season, beating Chapmanville 7-5 in the sectional title game at Logan and also winning 9-1 over CRHS in the sectional tourney.
Chapmanville won 3-2 over Logan at home last season and took a 5-4 defeat to the Wildcats at LHS.
In the 2017 season, Chapmanville won in another one-run game, 6-5, over Logan in the only meeting between the two teams.
Logan and Chapmanville did not play each other for five seasons from 2012-16.
The Wildcats beat Chapmanville 4-1 in the Tigers' 35-3 Class AA state championship season in 2011.
Since the 1999 season, Logan holds a 32-11 edge over the Tigers.
TOUGH SCHEDULE: Chapmanville has played, or will play, all teams in the top 10 but two (Elkins and Frankfort) this season.
Those opponents include Cardinal Conference teams Scott (second), Poca (fourth), Winfield (fifth), Sissonville (eighth) and Nitro (10th).
The Tigers play at No. 6 Point Pleasant on April 26. Logan does not play the Big Blacks this season.
Both Chapmanville and Logan are scheduled to host No. 1-ranked and five-time defending Class AA state champion Bridgeport on April 19.
The Indians are set to play the Tigers at noon that day at Ted Ellis Field. Bridgeport then makes the short 10-minute drive down to Logan's Roger E. Gertz Field to take on the Wildcats around 5 p.m.
A long day for the Indians indeed.
Paul Adkins is the Sports Editor of the Logan Banner. Follow him on Twitter @PAdkinsBanner or email him at padkins@hdmediallc.com.