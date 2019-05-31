Stevie Browning has made a name for himself in professional basketball overseas in the Euro Leagues.
Now, he will be giving back a little to the Logan community where it all started.
Browning, a Logan High School graduate and member of Coach Mark Hatcher's 2010 Class AAA state championship team, will be in town June 18-20 for the annual Runnin' Wildcat Basketball Camp at Logan's Willie Akers Arena.
Browning, who played last season for the Kolossos Rodou B.C. of the Greek Basket League (GBL), is scheduled to be a special guest speaker at the camp.
Browning, a 6-foot-3 guard, played his collegiate ball at Fairmont State and Marshall University.
While in Greece last season, he played in 26 GBL games, starting 17 and averaging 12.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game for Kolossos, which finished last in the Greek league with a 5-21 record.
He signed with Kolossos Rodou on July 11, 2018.
Previously, Browning played professionally in Hungary and Turkey.
Before going to Greece, he signed with Szolnoki Olaj KK of the Hungarian Nemzeti Bajnoksg I/A (NB I/A), averaging 9 points, 1.5 assists and 3.1 rebounds in 25 games (eight starts). Szolnoki won the NB I/A title and the 2018 Hungarian Cup Championship.
Browning began his professional career in Turkey, playing briefly for Trabzonspor B.K. of the Turkish Basketball Super League (BSL), He signed with Trabzonspor on July 21, 2017 but only appeared in one BSL game and two FIBA Europe Cup games before leaving the team.
After his prep career at Logan was over, he played two seasons at Division II Fairmont State.
As a freshman, he appeared in all 32 of the Fighting Falcons' games, averaging 6.9 points per game.
The next year, Browning led the team in scoring as a sophomore, averaging 16.8 and 5.7 rebounds per contest and earning a Second-Team All-MEC selection in 2014.
Browning then transferred to Marshall and sat out one season. He then played two seasons for the Thundering Herd.
As a redshirt junior, he averaged 12.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists.
In his redshirt senior season, Browning was Marshall's second-leading scorer at 16.1 points per game. During the Conference USA Tournament he averaged 19.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 5.0 assists a game and was named to the all-tournament team.
He closed out his collegiate career with 1,694 total points, including 726 at Fairmont State and 968 at Marshall.
Browning had a breakout senior season for Logan in 2012, pumping in 25.2 points a game and being named Class AAA First-Team All-State.
The cost of the Logan basketball camp is $40 per player and a camp T-shirt and lunch will be provided. Registration begins on June 18 at 7:30 p.m. at the field house.
